TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

14 JULY 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Friday 11 August 2023 at 10.30am.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END