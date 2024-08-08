TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions. The Companyâs investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of credit securities. Its portfolio is comprised of any category of credit security, including, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, bank capital, corporate bonds, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, payment-in-kind notes and asset-backed securities and includes securities of a less liquid nature. It maintains a portfolio diversified by issuer and comprises at least 50 credit securities. No more than 5% of the portfolio value will be invested in any single credit security or issuer of credit securities, tested at the time of making or adding to an investment in the relevant credit security. Its alternative investment fund manager is Maitland Institutional Services Limited.