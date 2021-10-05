Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Tender Results

10/05/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5 October 2021

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company’s quarterly tender for the period ending 30 September 2021 (the “Tender NAV Determination Date”):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
    29,931 Shares
  • Number of Placed Tendered Shares:
    29,931 Shares
  • Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares:
    None
  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
    93.32 pence per Ordinary Share
  • Average price achieved in the placing of Placed Tendered Shares:
    96.60 pence per Ordinary Share
  • Price at which Tendered Shares will be repurchased:
    Not applicable
  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:
    None – not applicable


 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
10/01TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Equity
PR
09/28TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Should Investors Fear a Hawkish Tilt?
PU
09/24TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Equity
PR
09/21TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Just how healthy is corporate America?
PU
09/21TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : How much bond supply is left to come?
PU
09/20TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Offer Results
PR
09/17TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Equity
PR
09/15TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : The Conditions for Tapering Already Exist
PU
09/15TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Equity
PR
09/14TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - August 2021
PR
More news