  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
74.80 GBX   -0.66%
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results

12/02/2022 | 02:02am EST
2 December 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 129,108 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 December 2022 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 30 December 2022.


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
 


