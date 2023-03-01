Advanced search
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:20:46 2023-03-01 am EST
77.80 GBX   +0.52%
10:35aTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
06:47aTwentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund : Financial conditions are tightening – what comes next?
PU
02/20TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results

03/01/2023 | 10:35am EST
1 March 2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results
 

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 552,459 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 March 2023 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 31 March 2023.


 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


