FAA Approves Inspection Method for Grounded 737 MAX 9 Jets
The agency has approved procedures for airlines to inspect their grounded 737 MAX 9 jets, a step toward clearing the way for the planes to return to service.
Novartis in Advanced Talks to Buy Cytokinetics
A deal for Cytokinetics would be the latest in a flurry of merger activity involving pharmaceutical giants snapping up biotechnology companies.
Tiger Woods and Nike Split Up After 27 Years
The 15-time major golf champion had one of the longest, and most lucrative, endorsement deals in sports.
Bank of America Recognizes $1.6 Billion Charge on Discontinuation of Loan Index
The charge was related to the discontinuation of an alternative reference rate, the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index.
What Nvidia Does for an Encore
Keeping margins high may prove more crucial following the stock's blowout run.
Twilio's stock up more than 6% as CEO Jeff Lawson steps down
The surprise move comes as the enterprise-communications software company battles two activist investors pushing for big changes at Twilio.
Apple's Vision Pro to Become Available in U.S. Feb. 2
Apple's new mixed-reality headset will become available in the U.S. starting Feb. 2, setting the stage for the company's premium-priced offering to compete in a crowded market.
Boston Scientific to Acquire Axonics For About $3.7 Billion
Axonics had agreed to be bought for $71 a share. Boston Scientific said the deal gave Axonics an equity value of $3.7 billion and an enterprise value of $3.4 billion.
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Ambrx for $2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson will acquire cancer-treatment developer Ambrx Biopharma in a $2 billion cash deal.
Newell Brands to Cut 7% of Office Roles, Reduce Footprint
Newell Brands will slash about 7% of its office roles and pare down its real-estate footprint in an organizational realignment.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-08-24 1515ET