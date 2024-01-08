FAA Approves Inspection Method for Grounded 737 MAX 9 Jets

The agency has approved procedures for airlines to inspect their grounded 737 MAX 9 jets, a step toward clearing the way for the planes to return to service.

Novartis in Advanced Talks to Buy Cytokinetics

A deal for Cytokinetics would be the latest in a flurry of merger activity involving pharmaceutical giants snapping up biotechnology companies.

Tiger Woods and Nike Split Up After 27 Years

The 15-time major golf champion had one of the longest, and most lucrative, endorsement deals in sports.

Bank of America Recognizes $1.6 Billion Charge on Discontinuation of Loan Index

The charge was related to the discontinuation of an alternative reference rate, the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index.

What Nvidia Does for an Encore

Keeping margins high may prove more crucial following the stock's blowout run.

Twilio's stock up more than 6% as CEO Jeff Lawson steps down

The surprise move comes as the enterprise-communications software company battles two activist investors pushing for big changes at Twilio.

Apple's Vision Pro to Become Available in U.S. Feb. 2

Apple's new mixed-reality headset will become available in the U.S. starting Feb. 2, setting the stage for the company's premium-priced offering to compete in a crowded market.

Boston Scientific to Acquire Axonics For About $3.7 Billion

Axonics had agreed to be bought for $71 a share. Boston Scientific said the deal gave Axonics an equity value of $3.7 billion and an enterprise value of $3.4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Ambrx for $2 Billion

Johnson & Johnson will acquire cancer-treatment developer Ambrx Biopharma in a $2 billion cash deal.

Newell Brands to Cut 7% of Office Roles, Reduce Footprint

Newell Brands will slash about 7% of its office roles and pare down its real-estate footprint in an organizational realignment.

