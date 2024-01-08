FAA Approves Inspection Method for Grounded 737 MAX 9 Jets

The agency has approved procedures for airlines to inspect their grounded 737 MAX 9 jets, a step toward clearing the way for the planes to return to service.

Walgreens to Pay Humana $360 Million to Settle Drug-Pricing Dispute

Walgreens Boots Alliance has agreed to pay $360 million to insurance company Humana to settle a lawsuit alleging the retail-pharmacy chain overcharged for prescription-drug reimbursements.

Amazon Is Going 'Super Aggressive' on Generative AI

Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt says Amazon cyber teams use generative AI to increase productivity-with caveats

Novartis in Advanced Talks to Buy Cytokinetics

A deal for Cytokinetics would be the latest in a flurry of merger activity involving pharmaceutical giants snapping up biotechnology companies.

Tiger Woods and Nike Split Up After 27 Years

The 15-time major golf champion had one of the longest, and most lucrative, endorsement deals in sports.

Bank of America Recognizes $1.6 Billion Charge on Discontinuation of Loan Index

The charge was related to the discontinuation of an alternative reference rate, the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index.

What Nvidia Does for an Encore

Keeping margins high may prove more crucial following the stock's blowout run.

Vulcan Rocket Launches, but Moon Lander Runs Into Trouble

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur powered a lander called Peregrine into space, but that vehicle's propulsion system failed.

New Realtors Association President Resigns After Blackmail Threat

Tracy Kasper's resignation is latest in a series of blows to the U.S. trade organization.

Twilio's stock up more than 6% as CEO Jeff Lawson steps down

The surprise move comes as the enterprise-communications software company battles two activist investors pushing for big changes at Twilio.

