The Long-Term Stock Exchange announces the commencement of first listings: Asana and Twilio

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 26, 2021 - The Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), a subsidiary of LTSE Group, today announced that Asana, Inc. (NYSE, LTSE: ASAN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE, LTSE: TWLO) listed their common stock on LTSE. They are the first two companies to be listed on LTSE.

'Asana and Twilio are taking a crucial step in advancing the importance of taking a long-term view,' said Eric Ries, founder and CEO of LTSE Group. 'Today begins the transformation to our capital market system so that all stakeholders are properly represented.'

Asana is a work management platform that empowers teams to orchestrate their work - from daily tasks to big strategic initiatives. By enabling the world's teams to work together effortlessly, Asana helps organizations of all sizes and industries achieve their goals, faster. Widely recognized for its award-winning culture, Asana is committed to building a culture of transparency, trust, and inclusivity in the company and its product.

'Everything we do at Asana is in service of our mission. We have an expansive long-term vision to help the world's teams work together effortlessly. By listing on LTSE, and launching our first Asana ESG fact sheet today, we are further developing the structures and reporting discipline to align our mission with our key stakeholders - ensuring that our vision endures and that we maximize our benefit to the world,' said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana.

Cloud communications and customer engagement platform Twilio has built sustainable growth around the idea that when companies serve multiple stakeholders - including customers, employees, shareholders, and their broader communities - it benefits both society and the bottom line. By incorporating social impact into business objectives, working to foster a culture of equity and inclusion, and prioritizing customer trust, the company has built a diversified business that serves over 240,000 customers across every industry.

'Creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders has been a part of Twilio's DNA since day one. Dual listing on the Long-Term Stock Exchange is a natural extension of that commitment, and we believe it will align us with investors and peers that share our values and long-term vision,' said Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twilio.

LTSE's principles-based listing standards require listed companies to detail and publish policies on their website that offer stakeholders insight into how a company builds its business for the long term. By listing on LTSE, Asana and Twilio are aligning with long-term shareholders, employees, customers, and communities within a public market designed to promote sustainability, resilience, and the creation of value over time.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Long-Term Stock Exchange

The Long-Term Stock Exchange is the only U.S. national securities exchange with a mission to unite innovative companies with patient capital. The exchange features listing standards designed to support companies that aim to partner with long-term shareholders, engage a broad group of stakeholders, and build their business and advance their vision over time.

The Long-Term Stock Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of LTSE Group, Inc. Investors include Founders Fund, Collaborative Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, Uprising, and Initialized. For more information, visit www.longstermstockexchange.com.