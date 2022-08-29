Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twilio Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWLO   US90138F1021

TWILIO INC.

(TWLO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
71.12 USD   -1.69%
04:06pTwilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (PT) / 7:30 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast and replay will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

Disclosure Information

Twilio uses its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TWILIO INC.
04:06pTwilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/16INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Twilio
MT
08/15Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users
RE
08/15Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users in Twilio breach
RE
08/12Amazon EventBridge now supports receiving events from GitHub, Stripe and Twilio using W..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWILIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 866 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 238 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 247 M 13 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 510
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TWILIO INC.
Duration : Period :
Twilio Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWILIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 72,34 $
Average target price 139,69 $
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Dana R. Wagner Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Richard L. Dalzell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWILIO INC.-72.53%13 247
ADOBE INC.-32.81%178 317
AUTODESK, INC.-26.11%45 143
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.68%43 446
WORKDAY INC.-39.07%42 616
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.20%36 749