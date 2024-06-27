Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), for its CPaaS platform1 for the second consecutive year. Twilio was positioned the highest among others for our “Ability to Execute.” The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Customers like eBay, Electrolux, Intuit, Mercado Libre, Stripe, and thousands more build their trusted communications with Twilio’s CPaaS platform with offerings across Messaging, Voice, Email and more. In the last year, Twilio has introduced the following new capabilities across its product portfolio to help businesses reimagine their customer engagement:

Unified Profiles allows Twilio Flex customers to create a single, complete view of the customer, powered by Segment, enabling the collection and activation of real-time, consented data for personalized interactions.

allows Twilio Flex customers to create a single, complete view of the customer, powered by Segment, enabling the collection and activation of real-time, consented data for personalized interactions. Agent Copilot leverages data from United Profiles and large language models (LLMs) to empower agents with automation and boost productivity.

leverages data from United Profiles and large language models (LLMs) to empower agents with automation and boost productivity. Programmable Voice enhancements, including Voice Intelligence now generally available, which uses generative and predictive AI to enhance voice communications by providing deep insights and analytics from customer calls.

enhancements, including now generally available, which uses generative and predictive AI to enhance voice communications by providing deep insights and analytics from customer calls. Verify and Verify Fraud Guard features, including a fully managed turnkey API that verifies users over multiple channels at scale and continues to offer customers a 100% guarantee against SMS Pumping Fraud .

“Twilio helped create the CPaaS category, and now as we enter the Industrial Revolution of AI, we’re merging our developer expertise and data at scale to define what comes next: omnipersonalization on one trusted, simple, and smart customer engagement platform,” said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer of Communications, Twilio. “We obsess over our customers and their goals. We believe this recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS for the second year in a row is a testament to our focus, innovation and ability to execute for our customers’ mission-critical success.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Twilio’s recognition at https://www.twilio.com/en-us/report/gartner-mq-cpaas-2024.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for CPaaS,” Lisa Unden-Farboud, Ajit Patankar, Pankil Sheth, Brian Doherty, 25 June 2024.

