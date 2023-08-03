OpenAI will power generative AI capabilities within Twilio Segment, the Customer Data Platform Twilio CustomerAI can unlock generative and predictive capabilities for over 300,000 Twilio Customers, now boosted by OpenAI’s GPT-4 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to speak at Twilio’s SIGNAL conference on August 23

Today, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, announced it will enable companies to create personalized, customer-aware experiences powered by OpenAI. Through this integration, Twilio customers will be able to use OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to power new generative capabilities in Twilio Engage, its multichannel marketing solution built atop the Segment Customer Data Platform. The combination of Twilio Segment, ranked the #1 Customer Data Platform for market share by IDC for four consecutive years,* and OpenAI’s powerful Large Language Models, will create new opportunities for businesses to activate a unique understanding of their customers across every interaction.

“As AI drives down the cost of intelligence, it is increasingly possible for companies to deliver a deeply personalized experience for every customer,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI. “We know how much people want this, and we’re happy to be working with Twilio to bring it to the world. Twilio Segment’s Customer Data Platform will enable today’s and tomorrow’s large language models to unlock deep personalization at scale for every business.”

This announcement is a part of Twilio CustomerAI, a technology layer that couples the power of predictive and generative AI with the wealth of customer data flowing through Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform. Most companies know that in order to understand their customers, they need to make use of their data – yet companies struggle to do so. Data pipelines break, data formats evolve rapidly, and data teams often don’t have the bandwidth to fully leverage the potential of the customer data they have. Now, with AI rapidly unlocking new opportunities, the value of having organized, clean and actionable data that is AI-ready has never been more important. Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform enables companies to unlock their data, building an understanding of their customers with Twilio Segment, and then activate that understanding across their contact center with Twilio Flex, their marketing campaigns with Twilio Engage, and their products. Twilio CustomerAI infuses greater customer understanding and personalization across every one of those customer touchpoints.

“It's clear that Large Language Models are the next wave of innovation in customer engagement,” said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio. “Experiences like ChatGPT are coming to the enterprise to power groundbreaking experiences in sales, service, content, marketing and more. Twilio CustomerAI enables companies to build customer-aware interactions – giving the language models context about the customer they're helping. Without customer-awareness, any ChatGPT-like experiences would be generic and unhelpful. But with CustomerAI, companies can transform LLMs into the most helpful, knowledgeable agent imaginable at scale.”

This integration with OpenAI will formalize the exciting opportunities that many in Twilio’s community of more than 10 million developers have already been experimenting with. For example, it’s possible to build a ChatGPT plugin for Twilio Flex, which gives users the ability to access Flex directly from ChatGPT's interface, creating a new channel for brands to serve their customers better. Meanwhile, developers can create voice-activated chatbots, using Twilio's native speech recognition and Amazon Polly Neural text-to-speech capabilities with ChatGPT. Another example is the potential of ChatGPT when paired with Twilio Programmable Messaging, used here to build a serverless SMS chatbot. These builds validate the enormous potential of OpenAI and Twilio’s ongoing and aligned efforts, and the value it can bring to customers looking to uplevel their customer engagement strategies.

Twilio and OpenAI are committed to building AI safely and responsibly. Twilio builds privacy and security by design into its product development lifecycle and will ensure companies have full transparency and control of the data that informs AI-powered interactions with their customers. Twilio is partnering with a group of trusted, world-class partners that meet its privacy and data protection standards.

Learn more about how Twilio is layering predictive and generative AI capabilities across its Customer Engagement Platform here, and join us at SIGNAL 2023 to hear from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the future availability of AI-related capabilities, functionality and features within Twilio products, including Flex, Engage and Verify, and potential benefits to customers.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, the outcome of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

