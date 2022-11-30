Twilio : and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers

SINGAPORE - November 30, 2022 - Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.

The quick deployment bundle is called SeaX (pronounced as "CX", a common short name for Customer Experience). It streamlines the rollout of a complete contact center for multinational businesses that need to quickly launch solutions in many countries or across multiple geographies and timezones like Southeast Asia, Europe, or across different states in the U.S.

Typical customers include e-commerce and logistics companies with cross-border transactions, financial institutions with multinational presence, and hospitality providers who have massive customer inquiries via different lines of phone calls or chat apps. SeaX includes dozens of Twilio Flex plugins that can address common contact center requirements, while keeping the flexibility of customization. When it comes to contact centers, a common requirement is that each geo area has one or more area-specific phone numbers. With SeaX, agents can work with multiple geo areas and their corresponding phone numbers at the same time.

SeaX packages core features of any contact centers in a bundle, such as holiday and business hours, call disposition, cold & warm transfer, and coach & barge in. It also supports omni-channel messaging including but not limited to webchat, SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Line, and Google Business Messages. SeaX also integrates with common CRM software such as Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Using SeaX, customers reported time and cost savings to deploy all the services to production and get agents on calls in less than 10 days. Several small and mid-sized businesses reported getting up and running in a week. An organization in the service sector, which leveraged SeaX to handle 20,000 incoming phone calls with a distributed contact center in a foreign country, used only 15 days from contract signing to launching an operational contact center.

"We're excited about the partnership between Twilio and Seasalt.ai to bring SeaX to the market. The launch of this bundle - which leverages Twilio Flex - will empower organizations to build a programmable contact center platform that allows them to build customer engagement applications that fit their business" said Frankco Shum, Director of APJ Flex Partners at Twilio.

"Seasalt AI understands the importance of bringing together conversational AI and the multichannel contact center into the same experience. Twilio has been working with the in-house developers of businesses large and small for many years, helping them create customized customer and agent experiences," said Jon Arnold, of J Arnold & Associates. "SeaX is a way to quickly get Twilio Flex up and running out of the box and also allows for deep customization."

"The swift collaboration between Twilio and Seasalt.ai greatly accelerated customer's contact center operations in the APJ region. Most customers wanted an operational contact center 'yesterday', and we delighted them with a launching date 'next week'. This quick launch bundle is well adapted to the fast-paced business demand in APJ" said Xuchen Yao, CEO of Seasalt.ai.

Twilio powers 1 trillion human interactions, and is a leader in customer engagement platform. It is used by more than 280,000 businesses globally to reach their customers.

Powering SeaX is Seasalt.ai's SeaSuite, a software suite that powers cloud communication AI by enabling capabilities such as speech recognition and synthesis, natural language processing and understanding, multi-turn dialogue systems and knowledge base. The entire stack of SeaSuite is developed in-house and can be deployed to both public and private cloud, or on premise. Every machine learning component is customizable, re-trainable, and regression-proof. SeaSuite is the ultimate toolkit for developing cloud communication AI applications. The technology provides businesses with a complete offering that is customizable across horizontal and vertical industry use cases and delivers integrations with back-office systems.

For companies looking for a pre-built contact center solution, contact seax@seasalt.ai.