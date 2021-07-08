Log in
Twilio : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

07/08/2021
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that its second quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1338878. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 1338878 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 5, 2021.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 547 M - -
Net income 2021 -857 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -80,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66 591 M 66 591 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 482
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Grover Chief Information Officer
Jeremiah Brazeau Chief Technology Officer
George Hu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWILIO INC.14.87%65 707
ADOBE INC.21.12%277 846
AUTODESK, INC.-3.19%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-0.40%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%49 049
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.45%39 600