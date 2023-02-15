Advanced search
    TWLO   US90138F1021

TWILIO INC.

(TWLO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-15 pm EST
66.05 USD   +6.36%
Twilio's better-than-expected earnings, buyback plans boost shares

02/15/2023 | 05:43pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said the cloud communications platform will buy back shares worth $1 billion, sending its shares up 12% in extended trading.

The company said its active customer accounts rose by 13% in the fourth quarter, but rising fears of a recession are now pressuring demand.

Like other internet-focused businesses, Twilio's revenue growth has slowed in the past year after a boom during the pandemic.

Twilio's revenue grew 22% in the quarter ended Dec. 31 to $1.02 billion, the slowest pace in at least two years. But it was slightly higher than analysts' estimates of $1.00 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company recently said it was eliminating about 17% of roles in its second round of job cuts and closing some offices to focus on profitability.

It reported an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 9 cent loss.

The current-quarter revenue forecast of between $995 million and $1.00 billion was, however, below analysts' average expectation of $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Manya Saini; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
