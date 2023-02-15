Twilio's better-than-expected earnings, buyback plans boost shares

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc on Wednesday
reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said the
cloud communications platform will buy back shares worth $1
billion, sending its shares up 12% in extended trading.
The company said its active customer accounts rose by 13% in
the fourth quarter, but rising fears of a recession are now
pressuring demand.
Like other internet-focused businesses, Twilio's revenue
growth has slowed in the past year after a boom during the
pandemic.
Twilio's revenue grew 22% in the quarter ended Dec. 31 to
$1.02 billion, the slowest pace in at least two years. But it
was slightly higher than analysts' estimates of $1.00 billion,
according to Refinitiv.
The company recently said it was eliminating about 17% of
roles in its second round of job cuts and closing some offices
to focus on profitability.
It reported an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share,
compared with expectations for a 9 cent loss.
The current-quarter revenue forecast of between $995 million
and $1.00 billion was, however, below analysts' average
expectation of $1.02 billion.
(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Manya Saini; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)