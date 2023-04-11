Advanced search
    TWLO   US90138F1021

TWILIO INC.

(TWLO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
59.04 USD   -1.01%
Twilio to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/04Insider Sell: Twilio
MT
04/04Insider Sell: Twilio
MT
Twilio to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its first quarter 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 16, 2023.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 306 M - -
Net income 2023 -822 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 169 M 11 169 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 8 156
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 59,64 $
Average target price 82,83 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aidan Viggiano Chief Financial Officer
Mark Simms Chief Technology Officer
Dana R. Wagner Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWILIO INC.21.81%11 169
ADOBE INC.11.80%172 586
WORKDAY INC.17.70%51 011
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.96%46 348
AUTODESK, INC.6.03%42 557
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.44%34 448
