    TWLO   US90138F1021

TWILIO INC.

(TWLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twilio : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)(LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that its third quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7041688. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 7041688 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 3, 2021.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on TWILIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 683 M - -
Net income 2021 -900 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 135 M 56 135 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TWILIO INC.
Duration : Period :
Twilio Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWILIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 316,88 $
Average target price 468,12 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Grover Chief Information Officer
Jeremiah Brazeau Chief Technology Officer
George Hu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWILIO INC.-6.39%56 135
ADOBE INC.14.03%271 353
WORKDAY INC.6.98%63 570
AUTODESK, INC.-9.62%60 991
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.27%47 843
DATADOG, INC.45.58%44 428