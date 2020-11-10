Twin Disc Incorporated : , Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
First Quarter Fiscal 2021
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management's current expectations that are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary because of variations between these assumptions and actual performance. Investors are referred to Twin Disc's fiscal year 2020 Annual Report and Form 10-
K, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information," which outlines certain risks regarding the Company's forward-looking statements. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC, and are available on Twin Disc's web site (www.twindisc.com), or by request from the Investor Relations department at the
Company.
TWIN DISC OVERVIEW
3
TWIN DISC AT A GLANCE
Founded in 1918
Headquartered in Racine, WI
~800 employees
Designer and manufacturer of heavy duty power transmission equipment
A global company
Manufacturing operations in the U.S., Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and Japan (JV)
World-widedistributor network
Global: 64% of FY20 sales to international markets
Diversified product and market portfolio made up of three product groups: marine and propulsion systems, land-based systems and industrial products
Recently completed acquisition of Veth Propulsion (July 2018), further expanding geography and product offering
Q1 FY19 follow-on offering raised $32M to strengthen balance sheet and provide capital for further strategic action.
FY18
REVENUE
Other
Industrial 2%
10%
FY20
REVENUE
W/ VETH
Land-BasedPROPULSION
Systems
25%
Marine &
Propulsion
Systems
62%
