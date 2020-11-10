Log in
Twin Disc Incorporated : , Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021

11/10/2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

First Quarter Fiscal 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management's current expectations that are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary because of variations between these assumptions and actual performance. Investors are referred to Twin Disc's fiscal year 2020 Annual Report and Form 10-

K, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information," which outlines certain risks regarding the Company's forward-looking statements. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC, and are available on Twin Disc's web site (www.twindisc.com), or by request from the Investor Relations department at the

Company.

TWIN DISC - STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

2

Confidential

TWIN DISC OVERVIEW

3

TWIN DISC AT A GLANCE

  • Founded in 1918
  • Headquartered in Racine, WI
    • ~800 employees
  • Designer and manufacturer of heavy duty power transmission equipment
  • A global company
    • Manufacturing operations in the U.S., Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and Japan (JV)
    • World-widedistributor network
    • Global: 64% of FY20 sales to international markets
  • Diversified product and market portfolio made up of three product groups: marine and propulsion systems, land-based systems and industrial products
  • Recently completed acquisition of Veth Propulsion (July 2018), further expanding geography and product offering
  • Q1 FY19 follow-on offering raised $32M to strengthen balance sheet and provide capital for further strategic action.

TWIN DISC - STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

5

Confidential

FY18

REVENUE

Other

Industrial 2%

10%

FY20

REVENUE

W/ VETH

Land-BasedPROPULSION

Systems

25%

Marine &

Propulsion

Systems

62%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Twin Disc Incorporated published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:38:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 218 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,5 M 69,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Twin Disc, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Batten Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Feiertag President & Chief Operating Officer
David B. Rayburn Chairman
Jeffrey Scott Knutson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Dean J. Bratel Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED-53.54%69
ATLAS COPCO AB16.09%58 497
FANUC CORPORATION14.85%41 612
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.42%32 559
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.04%28 425
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED57.28%26 186
