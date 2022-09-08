Twin Disc Incorporated : Proxy Card and Notice & Access Card

Filer: Twin Disc Inc Document Type: DEF 14A Sequence: 1 Project Type: DEF 14A Document Version: 21 Created By: Michael Kienast Description: DEF 14A date of meeting 10-27-22 Project ID: 84141 Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT Twin Disc Inc Project Type: DEF 14A EDGAR Submission Proof Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT Submission Information Submission Type DEF 14A Return Copy? off Contact Name RDG Filings Contact Phone 1-415-643-6080 Exchange(s) NONE Filer CIK 0000100378 Filer CCC ******** Confirmation of Paper Copy? off Reporting Period 10/27/2022 Documents DEF 14A FORM DEF 14A GRAPHIC a01.jpg GRAPHIC b01.jpg GRAPHIC pic1_page1.jpg GRAPHIC pic1_page2.jpg GRAPHIC pic2_page1.jpg GRAPHIC pic2_page2.jpg GRAPHIC pic3_page1.jpg GRAPHIC pic3_page2.jpg

Filer: Twin Disc Inc Document Type: DEF 14A Sequence: 2 Project Type: DEF 14A Document Version: 21 Created By: Michael Kienast Description: DEF 14A date of meeting 10-27-22 Project ID: 84141 Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 1328 Racine Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - OCTOBER 27, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Twin Disc, Incorporated, a Wisconsin corporation (the "Corporation"), will be held at 2:00 P.M. (Central Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Corporate Offices, 1328 Racine Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 (the "Annual Meeting") for the following purposes: To elect three Directors to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2025. To consider an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Corporation's Named Executive Officers. To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. To transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting. Only holders of record of shares of common stock of the Corporation at the close of business on August 18, 2022, shall be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A proxy appointment card and our proxy statement are enclosed with this notice. The proxy card shows the form in which your shares are registered and affords you the opportunity to direct the voting of those shares, even if you are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Please review these proxy materials and follow the applicable instructions. Jeffrey S. Knutson Secretary Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on October 27, 2022 Our proxy materials, including the Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, are available over the internet at http://ir.twindisc.com/proxy, and most of our stockholders will receive only a notice ("Notice") containing instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet and vote online. If you receive this Notice but would still like to receive paper copies of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice or on the website referred to on the Notice. TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 2022 ANNUAL REPORT | PROXY | 2

Filer: Twin Disc Inc Document Type: DEF 14A Sequence: 3 Project Type: DEF 14A Document Version: 21 Created By: Michael Kienast Description: DEF 14A date of meeting 10-27-22 Project ID: 84141 Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN PERSON, WE ASK YOU TO PLEASE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE OPTIONS YOU HAVE FOR VOTING YOUR SHARES IN ADVANCE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING. MOST SHAREHOLDERS HAVE THREE OPTIONS FOR SUBMITTING THEIR VOTE: (1) VIA THE INTERNET; (2) BY TELEPHONE; OR (3) IF YOU RECEIVED PAPER COPIES OF THE PROXY MATERIALS, BY SIGNING AND RETURNING YOUR PROXY APPOINTMENT IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. THE APPLICABLE INSTRUCTIONS AND DEADLINES FOR EACH OPTION ARE STATED ON THE PROXY CARD AND IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. IF YOUR PROXY APPOINTMENT / VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE NOT RECEIVED BEFORE THE APPLICABLE DEADLINE, THE PROXY WILL BE RULED INVALID. AFTER SUBMITTING YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS, SHOULD YOU FIND IT CONVENIENT TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PRIOR INSTRUCTIONS AND VOTE IN PERSON. TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 2022 ANNUAL REPORT | PROXY | 3