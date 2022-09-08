Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Twin Disc, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWIN   US9014761012

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED

(TWIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47 2022-09-08 pm EDT
12.56 USD   +7.01%
01:20pTWIN DISC INCORPORATED : Proxy Card and Notice & Access Card
PU
08:03aTWIN DISC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09/02TWIN DISC INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twin Disc Incorporated : Proxy Card and Notice & Access Card

09/08/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Filer: Twin Disc Inc

Document Type: DEF 14A

Sequence: 1

Project Type: DEF 14A

Document Version:

21

Created By: Michael Kienast

Description: DEF 14A

date of meeting 10-27-22

Project ID: 84141

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

Twin Disc Inc

Project Type: DEF 14A

EDGAR Submission Proof

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

Submission Information

Submission Type

DEF 14A

Return Copy?

off

Contact Name

RDG Filings

Contact Phone

1-415-643-6080

Exchange(s)

NONE

Filer CIK

0000100378

Filer CCC

********

Confirmation of Paper Copy?

off

Reporting Period

10/27/2022

Documents

DEF 14A

FORM DEF 14A

GRAPHIC

a01.jpg

GRAPHIC

b01.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic1_page1.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic1_page2.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic2_page1.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic2_page2.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic3_page1.jpg

GRAPHIC

pic3_page2.jpg

Filer: Twin Disc Inc

Document Type: DEF 14A

Sequence: 1

Project Type: DEF 14A

Document Version:

21

Created By: Michael Kienast

Description: DEF 14A

date of meeting 10-27-22

Project ID: 84141

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party Other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Under Section 240.14a-2.

Twin Disc, Incorporated

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

____________________________________________

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11

Filer: Twin Disc Inc

Document Type: DEF 14A

Sequence: 2

Project Type: DEF 14A

Document Version:

21

Created By: Michael Kienast

Description: DEF 14A

date of meeting 10-27-22

Project ID: 84141

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED

1328 Racine Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - OCTOBER 27, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Twin Disc, Incorporated, a Wisconsin corporation (the "Corporation"), will be held at 2:00 P.M. (Central Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Corporate Offices, 1328 Racine Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 (the "Annual Meeting") for the following purposes:

  1. To elect three Directors to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2025.
  2. To consider an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Corporation's Named Executive Officers.
  3. To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
  4. To transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Only holders of record of shares of common stock of the Corporation at the close of business on August 18, 2022, shall be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

A proxy appointment card and our proxy statement are enclosed with this notice. The proxy card shows the form in which your shares are registered and affords you the opportunity to direct the voting of those shares, even if you are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Please review these proxy materials and follow the applicable instructions.

Jeffrey S. Knutson

Secretary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on October 27, 2022

Our proxy materials, including the Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, are available over the internet at http://ir.twindisc.com/proxy, and most of our stockholders will receive only a notice ("Notice") containing instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet and vote online. If you receive this Notice but would still like to receive paper copies of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice or on the website referred to on the Notice.

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 2022 ANNUAL REPORT | PROXY | 2

Filer: Twin Disc Inc

Document Type: DEF 14A

Sequence: 3

Project Type: DEF 14A

Document Version:

21

Created By: Michael Kienast

Description: DEF 14A

date of meeting 10-27-22

Project ID: 84141

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN PERSON, WE ASK YOU TO PLEASE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE OPTIONS YOU HAVE FOR VOTING YOUR SHARES IN ADVANCE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING. MOST SHAREHOLDERS HAVE THREE OPTIONS FOR SUBMITTING THEIR VOTE: (1) VIA THE INTERNET; (2) BY TELEPHONE; OR (3) IF YOU RECEIVED PAPER COPIES OF THE PROXY MATERIALS, BY SIGNING AND RETURNING YOUR PROXY APPOINTMENT IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. THE APPLICABLE INSTRUCTIONS AND DEADLINES FOR EACH OPTION ARE STATED ON THE PROXY CARD AND IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. IF YOUR PROXY APPOINTMENT / VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE NOT RECEIVED BEFORE THE APPLICABLE DEADLINE, THE PROXY WILL BE RULED INVALID. AFTER SUBMITTING YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS, SHOULD YOU FIND IT CONVENIENT TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PRIOR INSTRUCTIONS AND VOTE IN PERSON.

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 2022 ANNUAL REPORT | PROXY | 3

Filer: Twin Disc Inc

Document Type: DEF 14A

Sequence: 4

Project Type: DEF 14A

Document Version:

21

Created By: Michael Kienast

Description: DEF 14A

date of meeting 10-27-22

Project ID: 84141

Created At: 9/7/2022 2:37:31 PM EDT

2022 Proxy Statement

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED

September 8, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING

This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Corporation of proxies for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 2:00 P.M. (Central Time), at the Corporate Offices, 1328 Racine Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, or any adjournment thereof. Holders of common stock of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and each shareholder shall have one vote for each share of common stock registered in the shareholder's name. Shares represented by a signed proxy appointment or electronic proxy vote will be voted in the manner specified in the form of proxy or, if no specification is made, in a manner consistent with the Board of Directors' recommendation for each of the proposals mentioned therein.

The Corporation intends to commence distribution of this proxy statement and accompanying form of proxy to shareholders on or about September 8, 2022.

HOW TO VOTE YOUR SHARES

Shareholders may vote their shares by properly appointing a proxy, voting in advance of the Annual Meeting via the Internet or by phone, or attending and voting during the Annual Meeting.

Registered Shareholders

Registered shareholders of the Corporation (shareholders who hold shares through the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare) may appoint a proxy by delivering, either in person, by mail or by messenger, the enclosed proxy appointment form. Appointment forms must be received by the Secretary of the Corporation not less than 48 hours prior to the date of the Annual Meeting. The proxy appointment form must be signed in handwriting. The signature must be sufficiently legible to allow the inspector to distinguish it as representing the name of the registered shareholder, or must be accompanied by a rubber stamp facsimile or hand-printed name, including the shareholder's surname and either the shareholder's first or middle name as represented on the corporate records and any titles, offices or words indicating agency which appear in the corporate records. PROXY APPOINTMENT FORMS NOT MEETING THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS WILL BE RULED INVALID.

Registered shareholders may also vote via the Internet by accessing www.investorvote.com/twin or by telephone at 1-800-652-8683. The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate the shareholder's identity, to allow the shareholder to give voting instructions and to confirm that such instructions have been properly recorded. Registered shareholders may vote via the Internet or by telephone up to 11:59 PM Eastern Time on October 26, 2022. Shareholders that vote via the Internet should understand that there might be costs associated with electronic access that they must bear, such as usage charges from Internet access providers and telecommunications companies.

Street Name Shareholders

Street name shareholders (shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a bank or brokerage firm) will receive instructions from the bank or broker that they must follow to have their shares voted. Street name shareholders may be eligible to vote their shares electronically via the Internet or by telephone. If the bank or brokerage firm is participating in the Broadridge Investor Communication Services' program, the voting form will provide instructions about how to vote shares electronically.

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED 2022 ANNUAL REPORT | PROXY | 4

Disclaimer

Twin Disc Incorporated published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
01:20pTWIN DISC INCORPORATED : Proxy Card and Notice & Access Card
PU
08:03aTWIN DISC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
09/02TWIN DISC INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/01TRANSCRIPT : Twin Disc, Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 01, 2022
CI
09/01TWIN DISC : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/01TWIN DISC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
09/01Earnings Flash (TWIN) TWIN DISC INCORPORATED Reports Q4 Revenue $76M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
09/01Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
AQ
09/01Twin Disc, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
08/25Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Press..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 M - -
Net income 2022 2,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Twin Disc, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,73 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Batten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Scott Knutson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & VP-Finance
David B. Rayburn Chairman
Dean J. Bratel Director-Corporate Engineering
Harold M. Stratton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED7.04%160
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.60%47 523
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.18%35 055
FANUC CORPORATION-8.43%29 564
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.01%23 057
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.78%21 117