Twin Vee PowerCats : TVPC 2021 Annual Disclosure

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. A Florida Corporation 3101 US-1 Fort Pierce, FL 34982 772-429-2525 www.twinvee.com joseph@twinvee.com SIC: 3732 Annual Report For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 166,712,509 As of the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 166,712,509 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 163,454,175 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No:(Double-click and select "Default Value" to check)Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: No: 1)Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or (iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. Predecessor Entity: ValueRich, Inc. (changed to Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. on February 27, 2016) The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Incorporated in Delaware. March 3, 2006. Filed Certificate of Conversion to Move State of Incorporation. August 12, 2020. Change of State of Incorporation to Florida. August 19, 2020. Current Status: Active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: Not applicable. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Not applicable. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 3101 US-1 Fort Pierce, FL 34982 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Not applicable. 2)Security Information Trading symbol: TVPC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Class Shares CUSIP: 90177L101 Par or stated value: .001 Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding: Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record: Transfer Agent 180,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021

166,712,509 as of date: 12/31/2021

6,955,251 as of date: 12/31/2021 464 Direct Transfer, LLC, a subsidiary of Issuer Direct Corporation 1981 Murray Holladay Road, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84117 as of date: 12/31/2021 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. (801) 272-9294 Julie.Felix@issuerdirect.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:No: 3)Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of Shares outstanding as of 01/01/2017 Opening Balance: Common: 50,000,000 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelle d) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance ? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable) Restricte d or Unrestric ted as of this filing? Exemption or Registratio n Type? PLEASE SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT 2 TVPC Shareholders 2017- Q4 2021 Shares Outstanding on 12/31/2021: Ending Balance: Common: 166,712,509 Preferred: 0 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2018, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2016 through September 30, 2018 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Promissory Note Conversions: In 2017, investors who held promissory notes for an investment by Via Visconti, LLC, a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. were provided an opportunity to convert their promissory note principal amounts to shares of common stock with restrictive trading legend. 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. • If promissory note holder agreed, Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. retired their investment and converted their promissory note with Via Visconti, LLC in exchange for shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. stock (Symbol: TVPC) equal to 15 cents per share. For example, if an investor had a $50,000 promissory note with Via Visconti, LLC, they received 333,334 common shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

• The common stock, were not be registered under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock included in a Unit contained a legend restricting their transfer unless they are registered under the Securities Act or if Twin Vee have received an opinion of counsel reasonably satisfactory to us stating that the shares do not need to be registered.

• Approximately 1,666,674 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. Private Placement Memorandum #1: 2016-2017 to purchase an industrial grade 35-foot overhead five-axis computer numerical control ("CNC") router. This offering was exempt from registration under the Securities Act based upon the exemption under Sections 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and the provisions of Regulation D of the Securities Act. • 20, $50,000 Units, each Unit consisting of 500,000 shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. common stock (TVPC:OTCMARKET)

• The common stock was only offered and sold to "accredited investors" as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

• Units sold in this Offering, including the common stock, were not be registered under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock included in a Unit contained a legend restricting their transfer unless they are registered under the Securities Act or if Twin Vee have received an opinion of counsel reasonably satisfactory to us stating that the shares do not need to be registered.

• Approximately $1,345,000 was raised by the end of the offering in Q2 2017 from 53 separate subscription agreements. 13,450,000 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. Private Placement Memorandum #2: For new product development, dealership development, generate working capital. This offering was exempt from registration under the Securities Act based upon the exemption under Sections 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and the provisions of Regulation D of the Securities Act. • (50) $25,000 Units, each Unit consisting of 250,000 shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. common stock (TVPC:OTCMARKET) and 200,000 three (3) year warrants with an exercise price of 25 cents per share. There was no minimum offering amount and the maximum offering amount is $1,250,000.

• The common stock was only offered and sold to "accredited investors" as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

• Units sold in this Offering, including the common stock, were not be registered under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock included in a Unit contained a legend restricting their transfer unless they are registered under the Securities Act or if Twin Vee have received an opinion of counsel reasonably satisfactory to us stating that the shares do not need to be registered.

• Approximately $480,000 was raised by the end of June 30, 2018 from 16 separate subscription agreements. 4,800,000 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued.

• From June 30, 2018 to September 30th, 2018 there were (8) separate subscription agreements totaling 4,864,334 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. The shares were issued to: • John F Schutz, 250,000, July 15, 2018. • Jeffrey Grossman , 100,000, July 20th, 2018 • Sule Cakmak, 150,000 , July 2018 • James Spivey, 250,000, July 2018 • Mitchell Clark, 250,000, July 2018 • Terrance Beausir, 250,000, July 2018 • David Heroux, 2,500,000 august 2018.

• Michael Carricarte , 1,114,334, august 2018 • From October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 there were (3) separate subscription agreements totaling 1,200,000 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. The shares were issued to: • Madison Trust Company FBO: Sule Cakmark, 750,000, November 20, 2018 • John Nicolson, 250,000, December 26, 2018. • Ira J Gaines Revocable Trust, 200,000 shares, December 26, 2018.

• From January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 there were (7) separate subscription agreements totaling 400,000 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. The shares were issued to: • Mitchell Clark: 50,000, March 5, 2019 • Brendon Dejonge: 50,000, March 5, 2019 • Jeff and April Gano: 50,000, March 5, 2019 • Dwight Head: 50,000, March 5, 2019 • Jon F. Schutz: 100,000, March 5, 2019 • Tim Wilkinson: 50,000, March 5, 2019 • Samuel & Sandra Bressler: 50,000, March 5, 2019

• In March 2020 we were notified that (1) subscription agreement sent in March 2018 that needed issued shares. 250,000 shares of common stock with restrictive legend were issued. The shares were issued to: • Raymond A. Bobo Trust, 250,000, March 9, 2020

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe any outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 2/7/19 $12,500 25,000 625.00 2/7/21 69,444 shares for release of 50% of debt Jeff and April Gano loan Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Promissory Note Conversion: In 2017, investors who held promissory notes for an investment by Via Visconti, LLC, a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. were provided an opportunity to convert their promissory note principal amounts to shares of common stock with restrictive trading legend. • If promissory note holder agreed, Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. retired their investment and converted their promissory note with Via Visconti, LLC in exchange for shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. stock (Symbol: TVPC) equal to 15 cents per share. For example, if an investor had a $50,000 promissory note with Via Visconti, LLC, they received 333,334 common shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

• The common stock, were not be registered under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock included in a Unit contained a legend restricting their transfer unless they are registered under the Securities Act or if Twin Vee have received an opinion of counsel reasonably satisfactory to us stating that the shares do not need to be registered.

