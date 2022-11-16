Advanced search
    TWST   US90184D1000

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

(TWST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-11-16 am EST
29.72 USD   -2.33%
09:33aOngoing Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Twist Bioscience Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
08:48aTwist Bioscience Responds to 'Highly Misleading' Short-Seller Report From Scorpion Capital
MT
06:03aTwist Bioscience Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Twist Bioscience Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/16/2022 | 09:33am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TWST) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Twist is the subject of a research report published on November 15, 2022, by Scorpion Capital. The report describes the Company as “a cash-burning inferno that is not a going concern, operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy.” Based on this report, shares of Twist fell by more than 18% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net cash 2022 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 715 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,43 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Finn President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-60.68%1 715
CSL LIMITED0.01%95 022
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.33%49 129
BIOGEN INC.24.95%43 169
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-41.65%29 121
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-22.95%21 804