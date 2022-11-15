Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Twist Bioscience Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWST   US90184D1000

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

(TWST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
30.43 USD   -19.92%
05:50pTwist Bioscience Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report
BU
05:46pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) on Behalf of Investors
BU
09:21aWall Street Set to Open Sharply Higher on Lower-Than-Expected Wholesale Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twist Bioscience Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report

11/15/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Twist to report fiscal Q4 and full year 2022 financial results before market Friday, November 18, and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today addressed a misleading short-seller report issued by Scorpion Capital.

Twist believes that the short-seller report issued by Scorpion Capital is highly misleading, with many distortions and inaccuracies. Unlike the author of the short-seller report, Twist is a public company, and is committed to communicating truthfully, creating value for all shareholders, and being good stewards of capital. In addition, Twist’s inaugural ESG report details the company’s environmental, social and governance practices at length, which Twist fully stands behind.

Twist remains focused on its mission to improve health and sustainability by manufacturing DNA at scale and on growing its business, including shipping product from the Factory of the Future in January 2023.

Twist will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022, before the opening of the market on Friday, November 18, 2022. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business.

The conference call will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone must register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
05:50pTwist Bioscience Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report
BU
05:46pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
09:21aWall Street Set to Open Sharply Higher on Lower-Than-Expected Wholesale Inflation
MT
08:23aUS Futures Trend Higher in Premarket Ahead of Wholesale Inflation Data
MT
08:08aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
11/03Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results o..
BU
11/02Twist Bioscience and Illumina Partner to Produce Robust Exome Panel to Advance Research
BU
11/02Twist Bioscience and Illumina Partner to Produce Robust Exome Panel to Advance Research
CI
10/26Twist Bioscience Appoints Patrick Finn Chief Operating Officer
MT
10/26Twist Bioscience Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net cash 2022 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 142 M 2 142 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,87x
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Twist Bioscience Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,00 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Finn President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-50.90%2 142
CSL LIMITED-1.43%92 657
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.33%48 343
BIOGEN INC.24.65%43 065
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-41.65%27 758
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-22.95%21 947