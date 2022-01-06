Twist Bioscience Creates Custom Whole Exome Target Enrichment Panel for Canine Genomic Research

- Twist launches expert-designed panel that facilitates canine genomic research in partnership with Broad Institute Vertebrate Genomics Group –

- Canine research could benefit research into several human diseases, including cancer –

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, announced today an agreement with the Broad Institute to make available a whole exome target enrichment panel to enable next-generation sequencing (NGS) in canine genomics research. The panel, known as the Twist Alliance Canine Exome Panel, is available for order today and will begin shipping in February 2022.

The Twist Alliance Canine Exome is the most current commercial exome-scale assay available for canine NGS research, and is based on updated content from CanFam v3.1. The panel was collaboratively designed with the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute by leveraging Twist’s rapid, iterative and flexible NGS platform to provide a rapid, off-the-shelf solution covering all coding exons of canine genes. In addition to exon-centric content, the assay includes regions of known importance in human cancers. When used with Twist’s robust end-to-end target enrichment workflows it enables cost-effective comparative studies between human and canine genomics to drive further insight into both human and canine health.

“In addition to the benefits to dogs from research using our canine exome panels, there may also be implications for human health, as both canines and humans suffer from similar inherited diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune disorders,” said Emily M. Leproust, PhD, chief executive officer and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We are excited to expand our solutions in veterinary medicine, with the launch today of the Twist Alliance Canine Exome Panel.”

About Twist Alliance Panels

In partnership with leading research institutions from around the world, Twist has curated a collection of high-quality target enrichment panels for applications ranging from carrier screening to cancer diagnostics and whole exome sequencing. The Twist Alliance Panels combine the strengths of precise, highly uniform oligonucleotide synthesis with the specialty expertise of leading scientific research partners.

Well designed, custom target enrichment panels enable increased sequencing depth on target genes while reducing overall sequencing. This allows for more sensitive detection of target sequences and higher confidence variant detection.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

