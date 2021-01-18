Twist Bioscience : January 2021 Slide Presentation
01/18/2021 | 03:06pm EST
Writing the Future
EMILY LEPROUST, PH.D., CEO and CO-FOUNDER
J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 1
Legal Disclaimers
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding Twist Bioscience Corporation's ("Twist," "we" or "our") expectations regarding its future financial performance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twist's future financial performance, Twist's ability to address the challenges posed by the business and economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, diversification and revenue growth across all product categories, introduction of new products, the use of our products by the healthcare sectors for the potential detection and treatment of diseases, expectations regarding partnerships, the impact of Twist's "Factory of the Future" and expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: the risks and uncertainties of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any reductions in demand for Twist's products (or deferred or canceled orders) globally or in certain regions; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, available at http://www.sec.gov. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
DNA isIs Changing the World
Synthetic DNA Is the Future of Everything
Chemicals
Food
Therapeutics
Diagnostic
Data Storage
Sustainability
Food Security
Health
Precision Medicine
Preserving Heritage
Twist DNA Writing on Silicon Platform
Everyone Else
1 Oligo per well
96 Well Plate makes 1 gene
1M Oligos per chip
Up to
10,000x
more scale & throughput
Twist Silicon Platform can make 9,600 genes
State of the art commercial infrastructure
Proprietary software
Robotics
Integrated
ecommerce platform
Manufacturing execution system
Strong Revenue Growth and Increasing Gross Margin
$90.1
32% GM
$54.4
13%
GM
$25.4
$10.8
$2.3
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
We are Building
a Diverse Portfolio of Businesses
Drug
Discovery
Synthetic
Biology
High-value
solutions
Future upside
Data
Storage
Tools
High-growth
Next-Gen revenue today
Sequencing
D N A W R I T I N G
O N S I L I C O N
Synthetic Bio: Largest Selection of DNA Offered
Genes
Oligo Pools
Variant Libraries
Pharma / Biotech
Solutions
Clonal
sgRNA
Site saturation
DNA preps
Non-clonal fragments
Combinatorial
lgG
Clonal-ready gene
fragments
Innovative Buying Experience
9 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E
Synthetic Bio: Why We Win
Factory of the Future
More DNA and
Protein Products
Speed
Service
UX
Scale
Price
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
We Deliver
High-qualityDNA
Competitive turnaround times
Affordability
High throughput
Unique customer experience
Innovative products and solutions
Twist's very high-throughput platform allowed us to quickly and efficiently examine thousands of possible antibodies in order to select the best results faster than ever before. "
Robert Carnahan, Associate Director, Vanderbilt Vaccine Center
Synthetic Bio: Scratching the Surface
FY20 Proof Points
1,590
Customers
339K
Genes shipped
99%
Orders via ecommerce
Strategy to Capture Large
Market Potential
$1.8B / year
1
Large-scale
3
Convert makers
commercial users
"Make"
to buyers
Synthesis Supplies
"Buy"
(Enzymes, Primers,
~10% of
Cells, Plates)
market
Synthetic DNA
today
$425M
$1.4B
2 Long tail
Source: BCC Research, Markets and Markets Report, Twist company estimates
Synthetic Bio: Roadmap to Expand Our Leadership
IgG
Clonal Ready
Business to Business
Gene Fragments
Integration
Factory of the Future (2022)
Commercial
Serving long tail
Software to accelerate
ramp in pharma
of the market
order processing
•
•
•
New Portland facility to:
Double capacity Reduce turnaround time Target new segments
NGS: Broad Offering to Meet Expanding Applications
Today
Human Core Exome
Fixed Panels
Custom Panels
Library Preparation
Reagents and Kits
Synthetic Viral Controls
Targeted Methylation (early access)
Targeted Sequencing
is powering new applications
Liquid biopsy
Rare disease
Oncology
Population genetics
Infectious diseases
NGS: Population Genetics SNP Microarray Conversion
Twist NGS
Target Enrichment
+
Sequencing
Addresses need to represent diverse populations in genetic analyses
Global content with multiple races
Driving new disease insights, identify drug targets and accelerate drug discovery and development
More cost effective than microarray
NGS: Why We Win
Low Cost per Sample
Rapid Customization
Fast Throughput*
High
Significantly
DNA to
uniformity
8-10
20 hours
sequencer
drives lower
faster R&D
weeks
in 1 day
costs
Test
Sequencing
Cost
Hybridization
50%
~4 weeks
Build
Less+
5 hours
Enrichment
Kit
Design
Others**
TWIST
Others**
TWIST
Others**
TWIST
Based on customer testimonial and Twist's experience
*Includes pooling, pre-hybridization, hybridization, binding, wash steps, amplification, purification, target environment QC, and NGS prep **Illustrative models based on Twist's knowledge of competing technologies.
NGS: Investing in Growth
FY20 Proof Points
>1,000
Customers shipped
55
in production
13
OEM partners
3
SNP microarray conversion
Strategy for Expanding Market to >$1B
1 More pilots
Add
3 applications
$0.7B
$0.5B
Targeted
SNP
Sequencing
Drive
2 conversion
Core Business Growth
Total Customers
(SynBio & NGS)
YoY growth %
69%
Orders
Biopharma
NGS
67%
SynBio (Ginkgo)
$117M
SynBio (Non-Ginkgo)
82%
2200
79%
$70M
151%1305
195%717
117%
$39M
500%
97
286
$18M
$3M
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
FISCAL YEAR
FY Ends September 30
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
FISCAL YEAR
We are Building
a Diverse Portfolio of Businesses
Data Storage
High-value
solutions
Future upside
Drug
Discovery
D N A W R I T I N G
O N S I L I C O N
Biopharma: Why We Win
Everyone Else
TWIST
Everyone Else
TWIST
Everyone Else
TWIST
1
Library of
libraries
library
fully validated
targets
Broad "DNA" Buffet
Every Sequence Always
Miniaturization
Explicitly Synthesized
and Automation
Allowing us more shots on
Never random:
Increasing efficiency and speed of
goal with more diversity
All our DNA is human-derived
key process steps, including library
and higher quality,
production, screening,
following human repertoire rules
reformatting, and functional &
affinity testing
Biopharma: Advancing Business Models with Partners
LIBRARY OF
DISCOVERY
OPTIMIZATION
PRECLINICAL
IND
INDICATION
MODALITY
LIBRARIES
DEVELOPMENT
Autoimmune and inflammatory disease
Bispecific
Antibody
Optimization of cat and dog therapeutics
Antibody
Antibody discovery for range
Antibody/Peptide
of applications
Immuno-oncology
Bispecific
Antibody
Cancer therapeutics
Antibody/TCR
Undisclosed
Dermatology
Protein
Engineering
Undisclosed
Industrial enzymes
Enzyme
Undisclosed
Infectious disease
Engineered
Enzyme
Undisclosed
Infectious disease
Antibody
Undisclosed
Neuroscience
VHH, Antibody
Undisclosed
Neuroscience
VHH, ADC
Undisclosed
Neuroscience
Antibody
Undisclosed
Neuroscience
Antibody
Biopharma: Pipeline of Preclinical-Ready Functional Monoclonal Antibodies
DNA WRITING
ON SILICON
TARGET
INDICATION
GLP1R
Diabetes &
rare metabolic diseases
PD1
Immuno-oncology
TIGIT
Immuno-oncology
CD3
Immuno-oncology
ADORA2A
Immuno-oncology
CXCR4
Oncology
ACE2
COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 S1
COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 N
COVID-19
Leveraging
Twist platform to discover
functional monoclonal
antibodies against high value
targets
Open to engaging in licensing
partnering discussions for these assets
Biopharma: Immuno-oncology Target ADORA2A
Checkpoint Inhibitor Market
is Growing Rapidly
This market is expected to reach
$40 billion by 2025
Significant Unmet Needs
Remain
Only ~20-30% of eligible cancer patients benefit
from first generation checkpoint inhibitors
Large Opportunity for Novel
Immunotherapies
Twist can rapidly discover and optimize antibody-based immunotherapy leads across oncology indications
Adenosine A2a Receptor
(ADORA2A)
Adenosine pathway is a master
checkpoint in the tumor
microenvironment
Highly expressed in:
Lung
Colorectal
Prostate cancer
A2a antibody antagonist has the potential to have high potency and specificity, improved dosing, and low CNS permeability
Biopharma: Adenosine Pathway Targets Master Checkpoint in TME
