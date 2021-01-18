Twist Bioscience : January 2021 Slide Presentation 01/18/2021 | 03:06pm EST Send by mail :

Legal Disclaimers This presentation contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding Twist Bioscience Corporation's ("Twist," "we" or "our") expectations regarding its future financial performance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twist's future financial performance, Twist's ability to address the challenges posed by the business and economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, diversification and revenue growth across all product categories, introduction of new products, the use of our products by the healthcare sectors for the potential detection and treatment of diseases, expectations regarding partnerships, the impact of Twist's "Factory of the Future" and expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: the risks and uncertainties of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any reductions in demand for Twist's products (or deferred or canceled orders) globally or in certain regions; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, available at http://www.sec.gov. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. 2 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E DNA isIs Changing the World 3 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Synthetic DNA Is the Future of Everything Chemicals Food Therapeutics Diagnostic Data Storage Sustainability Food Security Health Precision Medicine Preserving Heritage 4 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Twist DNA Writing on Silicon Platform Everyone Else 1 Oligo per well 96 Well Plate makes 1 gene 1M Oligos per chip Up to 10,000x more scale & throughput Twist Silicon Platform can make 9,600 genes State of the art commercial infrastructure Proprietary software Robotics Integrated ecommerce platform Manufacturing execution system 5 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Strong Revenue Growth and Increasing Gross Margin $90.1 32% GM $54.4 13% GM $25.4 $10.8 $2.3 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 6 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E We are Building a Diverse Portfolio of Businesses Drug Discovery Synthetic Biology High-value solutions Future upside Data Storage Tools High-growth Next-Gen revenue today Sequencing D N A W R I T I N G O N S I L I C O N 7 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Synthetic Bio: Largest Selection of DNA Offered Genes Oligo Pools Variant Libraries Pharma / Biotech Solutions Clonal sgRNA Site saturation DNA preps Non-clonal fragments Combinatorial lgG Clonal-ready gene fragments 8 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Innovative Buying Experience 9 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Synthetic Bio: Why We Win Factory of the Future More DNA and Protein Products Speed Service UX Scale Price 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 10 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E We Deliver High-quality DNA

DNA Competitive turnaround times

Affordability

High throughput

Unique customer experience

Innovative products and solutions

Twist's very high-throughput platform allowed us to quickly and efficiently examine thousands of possible antibodies in order to select the best results faster than ever before. "

Robert Carnahan, Associate Director, Vanderbilt Vaccine Center

Synthetic Bio: Scratching the Surface FY20 Proof Points 1,590 Customers 339K Genes shipped 99% Orders via ecommerce Strategy to Capture Large Market Potential $1.8B / year 1 Large-scale 3 Convert makers commercial users "Make" to buyers Synthesis Supplies "Buy" (Enzymes, Primers, ~10% of Cells, Plates) market Synthetic DNA today $425M $1.4B 2 Long tail Source: BCC Research, Markets and Markets Report, Twist company estimates 11 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Synthetic Bio: Roadmap to Expand Our Leadership IgG Clonal Ready Business to Business Gene Fragments Integration Factory of the Future (2022) Commercial Serving long tail Software to accelerate ramp in pharma of the market order processing • • • New Portland facility to: Double capacity Reduce turnaround time Target new segments 12 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E NGS: Broad Offering to Meet Expanding Applications Today Human Core Exome Fixed Panels Custom Panels Library Preparation Reagents and Kits Synthetic Viral Controls Targeted Methylation (early access) Targeted Sequencing is powering new applications Liquid biopsy

Rare disease

Oncology

Population genetics

Infectious diseases 13 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E NGS: Population Genetics SNP Microarray Conversion Twist NGS Target Enrichment + Sequencing Addresses need to represent diverse populations in genetic analyses

Global content with multiple races

Driving new disease insights, identify drug targets and accelerate drug discovery and development

More cost effective than microarray 14 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E NGS: Why We Win Low Cost per Sample Rapid Customization Fast Throughput* High Significantly DNA to uniformity 8-10 20 hours sequencer drives lower faster R&D weeks in 1 day costs Test Sequencing Cost Hybridization 50% ~4 weeks Build Less+ 5 hours Enrichment Kit Design Others** TWIST Others** TWIST Others** TWIST Based on customer testimonial and Twist's experience *Includes pooling, pre-hybridization, hybridization, binding, wash steps, amplification, purification, target environment QC, and NGS prep **Illustrative models based on Twist's knowledge of competing technologies. 15 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E NGS: Investing in Growth FY20 Proof Points >1,000 Customers shipped 55 in production 13 OEM partners 3 SNP microarray conversion Strategy for Expanding Market to >$1B 1 More pilots Add 3 applications $0.7B $0.5B Targeted SNP Sequencing Drive 2 conversion 16 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Core Business Growth Total Customers (SynBio & NGS) YoY growth % 69% Orders Biopharma NGS 67% SynBio (Ginkgo) $117M SynBio (Non-Ginkgo) 82% 2200 79% $70M 151%1305 195%717 117% $39M 500% 97 286 $18M $3M 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FISCAL YEAR FY Ends September 30 17 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FISCAL YEAR We are Building a Diverse Portfolio of Businesses Data Storage High-value solutions Future upside Drug Discovery D N A W R I T I N G O N S I L I C O N 18 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: Why We Win Everyone Else TWIST Everyone Else TWIST Everyone Else TWIST 1 Library of libraries library fully validated targets Broad "DNA" Buffet Every Sequence Always Miniaturization Explicitly Synthesized and Automation Allowing us more shots on Never random: Increasing efficiency and speed of goal with more diversity All our DNA is human-derived key process steps, including library and higher quality, production, screening, following human repertoire rules reformatting, and functional & affinity testing 19 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: Advancing Business Models with Partners LIBRARY OF DISCOVERY OPTIMIZATION PRECLINICAL IND INDICATION MODALITY LIBRARIES DEVELOPMENT Autoimmune and inflammatory disease Bispecific Antibody Optimization of cat and dog therapeutics Antibody Antibody discovery for range Antibody/Peptide of applications Immuno-oncology Bispecific Antibody Cancer therapeutics Antibody/TCR Undisclosed Dermatology Protein Engineering Undisclosed Industrial enzymes Enzyme Undisclosed Infectious disease Engineered Enzyme Undisclosed Infectious disease Antibody Undisclosed Neuroscience VHH, Antibody Undisclosed Neuroscience VHH, ADC Undisclosed Neuroscience Antibody Undisclosed Neuroscience Antibody 20 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: Pipeline of Preclinical-Ready Functional Monoclonal Antibodies DNA WRITING ON SILICON 21 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E TARGET INDICATION GLP1R Diabetes & rare metabolic diseases PD1 Immuno-oncology TIGIT Immuno-oncology CD3 Immuno-oncology ADORA2A Immuno-oncology CXCR4 Oncology ACE2 COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 S1 COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 N COVID-19 Leveraging Twist platform to discover functional monoclonal antibodies against high value targets Open to engaging in licensing partnering discussions for these assets Biopharma: Immuno-oncology Target ADORA2A Checkpoint Inhibitor Market is Growing Rapidly This market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2025 Significant Unmet Needs Remain Only ~20-30% of eligible cancer patients benefit from first generation checkpoint inhibitors Large Opportunity for Novel Immunotherapies Twist can rapidly discover and optimize antibody-based immunotherapy leads across oncology indications Adenosine A2a Receptor (ADORA2A) Adenosine pathway is a master checkpoint in the tumor microenvironment Highly expressed in: Lung Colorectal Prostate cancer A2a antibody antagonist has the potential to have high potency and specificity, improved dosing, and low CNS permeability 22 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: Adenosine Pathway Targets Master Checkpoint in TME Hyperoxia CD39 CD73 A1 TB206-001 ATP AMP Adenosine A2a Twist Biopharma Cellular Hypoxia Hypoxia A2b damage A3 hypoxia ImmunostimulatoryImmunosuppressive Tumors can evade immune Incomplete inhibition of upstream TB206-001 directly targets the A2a responses from first generation enzymes in this pathway would still receptor, the primary adenosine checkpoint inhibitors by usurping the produce adenosine and thus drive receptor on immune cells, to block adenosine pathway immunosuppressive signaling immunosuppression 23 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: TB206-001 Potent A2a Antibody Antagonist Candidate TB206-001 is a high TB206-001 is a affinity binder to functional antagonist hA2a receptor in vitro TB206-001 (hIgG) TB206-001 (hIgG) Control A2a (mIgG) IgG (nM) TB206-001 R&D A2a TB206-001 EC50 5.76 14.35 IC50 3.52 In vitro specificity with TB206-001 in cross reactivity study hA1 receptor hA2b receptor hA3 receptor mA2a receptor TB206-001 was screened against cells expressing each of the adenosine receptors. This lead is specific to A2a and is a human/mouse cross-reactive antibody. We are optimizing and developing this preclinical lead candidate (TB206-001) 24 | TWIST BIOSCIENCE Biopharma: Rapid Discovery of SARS CoV-2 Antibodies Our Focus SARS-CoV-2 Virus Anti-S1 Protein Antibody Epithelial Cell Twist ACE2 Anti-ACE2 Antibody Novel Therapeutic Antibody Leads IgG (TB181-8, 28, 36) VHH (TB201-202) Well-Characterized and Well-Validated High-affinity and unbiased, with extensive pseudovirus and live virus, preclinical animal data 25 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Biopharma: VHH Single Domain Leads (TB202-3, 63) and IgG Lead (TB181-36)Show Potent In Vivo Activity in Hamster Model TB202-3 and TB202-63 Protect Against Weight Loss at the Lowest Dose of 1 mg/kg TB202-3 c7D11 = Negative control mAb ConvalescentPlasma = Positive control Day PI TB202-63 TB181-36 26 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Day PI Data generated at USAMRIID Day PI Data Storage in DNA DNA for Recovered from Lunar Orbiter 1 TapesArchival Storage of Digital Information Permanence Density Random access Universal format 27 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Data Storage: How It Works 1 Coding 2 Synthesis 3 Storage 4 Retrieval 5 Sequencing 6 Decoding 28 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Data Storage: $35B Large Market Opportunity* Production Replication Long-termArchive *Includes including solid-state disk, magnetic disk, magnetic tape and optical disc storage **Horizon Information Strategies Report HOT STORAGE WARM STORAGE COLD STORAGE 60% of Storage Market** 29 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Data Storage: Clear Development Path OLIGO SYNTHESIS TECHNOLOGY 50μm: CHIP CHIP TEST & $1000/Mb DESIGN FABRICATION DEBUG Proven Approach 10μm pitch >$1000/Mb Standard CMOS Integrated Circuit 1μm pitch 2021 design and fabrication $1000/Gb 150nm pitch 2022 $100/Tb PROTOTYPE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION 30 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E DNA Data Storage Alliance Industry Leaders Joining Forces to Advance DNA Data Storage Twist Bioscience Illumina Microsoft Western Digital DNA Script EPFL Catalog DNA Claude Nobs Foundation IMEC University of Washington Molecular Assemblies ETH Zurich Ansa Biotechnologies Iridia 31 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Generate industry roadmap Develop use cases Educate for broader awareness and adoption by 2024 30% of digital business will mandate DNA storage trials − GARTNER, OCT. 2020 Large and Expanding Addressable Market $3.0B TAM $1.4B $0.4B $0.7B $0.5B Drug Discovery SynBio SynBio $Bs SynBio "Makers" Market Growth "Buyers" 26% Targeted NGS Sequencing SNP Market Growth 20% Data Storage $Bs Source: BCC Research, Kalorama, Markets & Markets Research, Twist's internal estimates 32 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Quarterly Revenue Growth 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 $1.7 Revenue ($M) Biopharma $32.4 NGS SynBio (Ginkgo) SynBio (Non-Ginkgo) $21.2 $19.3 $15.7 $17.2 $13.6 $13.6 $11.5 $8.4 $6.2 $6.5 $2.4 $3.2 $3.5 $4.3 Dec '16 Mar '17 Jun '17 Sep '17 Dec '17 Mar '18 Jun '18 Sep '18 Dec '18 Mar'19 Jun '19 Sep '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 Jun '20 Sep '20 FY Ends September 30 33 | T W I S T B I O S C I E N C E Making our Vision a Reality Near Term Objectives Synbio Focus on continued growth and diversification of revenue stream

Ramping pharma-focused products, including DNA preps and IgG

pharma-focused products, including DNA preps and IgG Launch of clonal ready gene fragments

B2B solutions to allow capture of specific multi-site institutions

multi-site institutions Significant investment in "Factory of the Future"

Expand OEM Strategy NGS Continued revenue growth and customer ramping production

Full launch of methylation solution

Technical addition of UMIs

Continued conversion of SNP Microarrays to NGS + sequencing, particularly in AgBio

Expand OEM Strategy Biopharma Additional partnerships to expand technology base and generate revenue

Additional internal pipeline of antibodies, pursuing out licensing opportunities over the next 18 months Data Storage Drive technology forward, demonstration of 300 nanometer silicon synthesis on 1-micron pitch

Writing the Future EMILY LEPROUST, PH.D., CEO and CO-FOUNDER J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 1

Permalink Disclaimer Twist Bioscience Corporation published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

