TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

01:20 2022-06-13 pm EDT
26.60 USD   -0.67%
01:03pTWIST BIOSCIENCE : June 2022 Corporate Presentation
06/08TWIST BIOSCIENCE : AGBT 2022 Investor Presentation
06/07Twist Bioscience Launches Rapid Turnaround, Customizable Panels to Advance R&D in Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Detection in Cancer Screening
Twist Bioscience : June 2022 Corporate Presentation

06/13/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Writing the Future

WILLIAM BLAIR GROWTH CONFERENCE - JUNE 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward- looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management and include statements regarding, among other things, future financial performance, expectations and objectives of management, market opportunity and growth, anticipated growth of business lines and the timing for such growth, the development and commercialization of Twist Bioscience's data storage business. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any reductions in demand for our products (or deferred or canceled orders) globally or in certain regions; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the retention of employees of acquired companies and the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies and to achieve expected benefits; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience's business in general, see the risk factors and other risks set forth in Twist Bioscience's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 23, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and could be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of global or regional business and economic environment as a result. We cannot at this time predict the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting business or economic impact, but it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our Vision

Writing the Future one DNA strand at a time

Plastics

Enzyme

Rare disease

Fragrances

Cosmetics

Materials

Intelligence

DNA is

FinanceDataReinventing Center

Everything

Arts and

Culture

Media

Food

Protein

Aerospace

degradation

Nutrition

Flavors

Genetic

screeningCOVID19 testing

Hereditary

testing

Liquid biopsy

Neuroscience

Population health

Antibodies

Cancer

Cell replacement

therapy

We Are the Infrastructure Powering the Biodiscovery Ecosystem

SYNTHETIC BIO

NGS

DNA

Writing on Silicon

Platform

DATA STORAGE

BIOPHARMA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Twist Bioscience Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -253 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 507 M 1 507 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,78 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Nimisha Srivastava Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-65.40%1 507
CSL LIMITED-6.65%92 137
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.19%45 040
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-25.45%37 089
BIOGEN INC.-17.68%28 924
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-27.24%21 622