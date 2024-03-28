Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of a new Human Pangenome Spike-in for the Twist Exome 2.0 panel developed to enable researchers to detect a more complete view of genetic variation during whole exome sequencing (WES).

“No one single human genome can serve as a reference representing everyone. In order to advance science for all people, researchers need to have tools that enable them to conduct research relevant to people from diverse backgrounds,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By leveraging the reference sequences assembled by the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium, we can offer our customers a tool that can enable them to better understand the true breadth of human genetic variation as they develop new assays.”

The Human Pangenome Reference Consortium (HPRC) is a project funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) that has the objective to sequence and assemble complete telomere-to-telomere genomes from individuals from diverse populations into a new type of reference in order to better represent the genomic landscape of diverse human populations. The updated HPRC reference standard includes samples from 24% African ancestry, 30% Americas, 18% East Asia and 28% South Asia.

“When companies such as Twist utilize our reference standard to create research tools, it facilitates scientists’ study of genetic variation. This may enable the creation of effective diagnostic tests and treatments for ancestrally diverse genomic data,” said Bob Fulton and Karen Miga, Co-Chairs of the Production and Technology Working Group of the Human Pangenome Reference Project.

The Twist Human Pangenome Spike-in Panel targets 2.5 Mb of pangenome variants and can be spiked into the Twist Exome 2.0 to target more than 94% of the novel pangenome variants affecting coding sequences in the exome.

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

