TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
29.93 USD   +8.99%
Twist Bioscience to Present at Fujifilm's 12th Annual Global IT Executive Summit

06/16/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Steffen Hellmold, senior vice president, business development for data storage, will present at the Fujifilm 12th Annual Global IT Executive Summit taking place June 22-25, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in San Diego, CA. Mr. Hellmold will present on Thursday, June 23 from 3:15-3:45 PM PT in the Bayview Ballroom.

The Summit is an exclusive, invitation only event, bringing together industry experts, analysts, vendors and end users to discuss trends and best practices for data management and storage, as well as how technologies fit together to meet the challenge of exponential data growth in the zettabyte age. In his presentation, “Scaling up from Data Lakes to Data Oceans,” Mr. Hellmold will discuss how DNA data storage could enable the industry to harness the exponential data growth with affordable high-density archive storage solutions that meet sustainability requirements.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Twist Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -253 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 684 M 1 684 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Nimisha Srivastava Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-61.33%1 684
CSL LIMITED-10.26%87 344
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-12.51%43 545
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-26.53%36 550
BIOGEN INC.-17.78%28 889
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.20%22 209