  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Twist Bioscience Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWST   US90184D1000

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

(TWST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
33.91 USD   +4.98%
08:14aTwist Bioscience to Present at the 2022 UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/12Certain Restricted Stock Units of Twist Bioscience Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2022.
CI
05/12Certain Stock options of Twist Bioscience Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2022.
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twist Bioscience to Present at the 2022 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

05/18/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 23 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time in New York.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -253 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 908 M 1 908 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
EV / Sales 2023 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Twist Bioscience Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,91 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Nimisha Srivastava Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-56.18%1 908
CSL LIMITED-5.73%92 626
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-15.17%42 971
BIOGEN INC.-15.43%29 715
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-41.33%29 181
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.12%22 156