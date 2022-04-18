Log in
    TWST   US90184D1000

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

(TWST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
42.59 USD   -5.67%
08:05aTwist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022
BU
04/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Twist Bioscience's Price Target to $55 from $105, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/07Twist Bioscience, MediSix Therapeutics to Develop Therapies for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
MT
Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022

04/18/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the closing of the market on May 5, 2022. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 688-0947 (domestic) or (409) 217-8781 (international) and refer to the conference ID 7377195. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call through April 28, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay conference ID is 7377195. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 195 M - -
Net income 2022 -255 M - -
Net cash 2022 68,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 390 M 2 390 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,59 $
Average target price 64,50 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Weiss Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION-44.97%2 390
CSL LIMITED-8.86%94 440
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.53%44 978
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-31.28%34 168
BIOGEN INC.-11.41%31 237