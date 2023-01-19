Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Twist Bioscience Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWST   US90184D1000

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION

(TWST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
27.43 USD   +2.05%
01/10Twist Bioscience and CENTOGENE Launch Three Panels to Advance Rare Disease and Hereditary Cancer Research and Support Diagnostics
BU
01/10Twist Bioscience and Centogene Launch Three Panels to Advance Rare Disease and Hereditary Cancer Research and Support Diagnostics
CI
01/09Transcript : Twist Bioscience Corporation Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-09-2023 05:15 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results on Friday, February 3, 2023

01/19/2023 | 08:03am EST
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022, before the opening of the market on Friday, February 3, 2023. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com.

The conference call will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone must register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 266 M - -
Net income 2023 -260 M - -
Net cash 2023 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,01x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Twist Bioscience Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,43 $
Average target price 35,88 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emily Marine Leproust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Finn President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Aaron K. Sato Chief Scientific Officer
Siyuan Chen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION15.20%1 554
CSL LIMITED1.76%98 747
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.41%45 776
BIOGEN INC.4.58%40 820
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.15.87%37 457
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.30%24 646