Twitter Touts Retention Rate

10/29/2020 | 06:47pm EDT

By Georgia Wells

Even as Twitter reported its slowest pace of user growth in several years, it said it is doing better at retaining new and reactivated accounts.

Finance chief Ned Segal said Twitter's tools to recommend topics to users is helping with the retention. He said more than 70 million Twitter accounts have followed one of the new topics that the company is curating.

Twitter's efforts to reduce the amount of hateful and misleading content on the site are also contributing to retention, executives say.

Analysts pushed CEO Jack Dorsey to say whether the tools recommending topics could lead more people to use Twitter or spend more time on the platform, but Mr. Dorsey said it is too early to say. "Our sense is that Topics are additive to the experience on Twitter," Mr. Dorsey said.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1846ET


