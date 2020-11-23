Log in
Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : to Present at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference 2020

11/23/2020 | 04:19pm EST
November 23, 2020

Twitter to Present at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced today that Ned Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Twitter's Investor Relations website at investor.twitterinc.com.

Twitter has used, and intends to continue to use, both its Investor Relations website

(investor.twitterinc.com) and certain Twitter accounts (@jack, @nedsegal, @twitter and @TwitterIR), as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is the best and fastest place to see what's happening and what people are talking about all around the world. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at Twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit about.twitter.com or follow @twitter.

Contacts

Investors: Cherryl Valenzuela ir@twitter.com

Press: Giovanna Falbo press@twitter.com

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 21:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
