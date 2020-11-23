November 23, 2020

Twitter to Present at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced today that Ned Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the BofA Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Twitter's Investor Relations website at investor.twitterinc.com.

Twitter has used, and intends to continue to use, both its Investor Relations website

(investor.twitterinc.com) and certain Twitter accounts (@jack, @nedsegal, @twitter and @TwitterIR), as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

