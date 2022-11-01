Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-27 pm EDT
53.70 USD   +0.66%
05:24pBinance CEO says support for free speech is reason he invested in Twitter
RE
02:40pTesla CEO Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month
MT
01:01pGlobal markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Binance CEO says support for free speech is reason he invested in Twitter

11/01/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends a conference in Paris

LISBON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said he was "extremely supportive" of freedom of speech and that was the main reason why his company decided to invest $500 million into Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter Inc.

Binance's Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, who is an active Twitter user with over 7 million followers, said there were "very strong reasons" why he invested in the platform.

"Number one is that we want to be extremely supportive of free speech," Zhao said at the opening event of Europe's largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon, adding that Twitter is "where people express their opinions".

"It is an important free speech platform - that's the number one reason," he added.

Musk's Twitter takeover saga came to an end on Thursday when the deal officially closed after months of twists and turns in and outside the courtroom, and Musk immediately fired top executives at the platform.

It is unclear how actively involved co-investors like Binance could be in Twitter's future as a minority investor, since Musk fully controls the board and decision-making in the now-private Twitter.

Most of his co-investors in the $44 billion deal are funds such as Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management, Andreessen Horowitz and Brookfield. Binance said last week it is creating a team to work on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter.

"I'm a heavy Twitter user," Zhao said, adding Binance planned to be a long-term investor in the platform. "I want to invest in products that are important for our industry."

Musk said on Tuesday Twitter would charge $8 for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge in his push to monetise the service and make the social media network less reliant on ads. Zhao said he supported the idea.

Asked about other ideas Musk has for the platform, Zhao said: "Elon Musk is a very hard guy to predict."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
05:24pBinance CEO says support for free speech is reason he invested in Twitter
RE
02:40pTesla CEO Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month
MT
01:01pGlobal markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
10:46aTwitter to deny Blue subscribers access to ad-free articles - WSJ
RE
09:39aTwitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company
RE
11/01Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) dropped from S&P 500
CI
11/01Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
11/01Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) dropped from S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHTED
CI
11/01Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
11/01Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 41 029 M 41 029 M -
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.0.00%41 029
META PLATFORMS, INC.-72.30%247 018
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-48.44%17 691
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.33%12 225
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-47.30%6 119
BUMBLE INC.-24.99%3 291