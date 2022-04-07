Log in
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 01:13:11 pm EDT
47.44 USD   -6.57%
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Twitter, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – TWTR

04/07/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) resulting from allegations that Elon Musk may have omitted to file and/or issue material information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you sold Twitter securities between March 14, 2022 and April 4, 2022 you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5134 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk disclosed that he had purchased over 73 million shares of Twitter stock—a 9.2% stake in the Company.

On this news, shares of Twitter stock surged on April 4, 2022, closing 27% higher than its closing price on April 3, 2022.

Investors who previously sold shares of Twitter stock between March 14, 2022, when Elon Musk should have disclosed his Twitter stock purchases, and before the actual April 4, 2022 disclosure potentially missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Elon Musk’s purchases.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
