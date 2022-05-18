Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 01:12:53 pm EDT
36.89 USD   -3.73%
12:53pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Twitter, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment to Rise
MT
05/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Twitter, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/18/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
12:53pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Twitter, Inc. with Lo..
BU
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decli..
MT
05/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
RE
05/17US Stocks Rally on Tuesday as Industrial Production, Retail Sales Top Views
MT
05/17US Stocks Rally on Tuesday as Industrial Production, Retail Sales Top Views
MT
05/17Musk Asks SEC to Look Into Twitter's User Numbers
MT
05/17MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rise as Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Expectations
MT
05/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Berkshire Hathaway, JetBlue, Walmart, Tencent...
05/17ELON MUSK AND TWITTER : Taunts and fake accounts
05/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations - Twit..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 947 M - -
Net income 2022 517 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 97,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 235 M 29 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 38,32 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.-11.34%29 235
META PLATFORMS, INC.-39.76%548 355
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-3.05%39 030
MATCH GROUP, INC.-42.88%21 574
BUMBLE INC.-18.67%3 567
GREE, INC.1.30%1 147