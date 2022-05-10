Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 02:13:21 pm EDT
47.64 USD   -0.68%
01:40pInvestors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price
RE
08:53aGlass Lewis Supports Calls for Twitter to Add Director With Human Rights/Civil Rights Expertise
MT
08:02aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 10, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price

05/10/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - The stock market took the view for the first time on Tuesday that it was unlikely that Elon Musk will acquire Twitter Inc for $44 billion, as he originally agreed.

The implied probability of the deal closing at that price fell below 50% when Twitter shares hit $46.75, based on the $54.20 deal price and Twitter's shares having closed at $39.31 on April 1, the last trading day before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company.

Twitter shares fell as much as 3% to touch a low of $46.50 in afternoon trading.

Musk, the world's richest person and also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc, on April 25 clinched a deal to buy the social media platform. Twitter said at the time that Musk secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and was providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

Musk, who is worth $268 billion according to Forbes, had said he was not primarily concerned with the economics of Twitter.

"Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don't care about the economics at all," he said in a recent public talk.

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
01:40pInvestors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price
RE
08:53aGlass Lewis Supports Calls for Twitter to Add Director With Human Rights/Civil Rights E..
MT
08:02aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 10, 2022
12:16aELON MUSK : Steadier Start Seen for -2-
DJ
05/09Twitter to Comply with EU Content Regulation Amid Planned Takeover By Elon Musk
MT
05/09ELON MUSK : EU industry chief Breton, Musk signal agreement on Digital Services Act
RE
05/09EU industry chief Breton, Musk signal agreement on Digital Services Act
RE
05/09US Stocks Start Week Lower as S&P 500 Hits 13-Month Low
MT
05/09US Stocks Start Week Lower as S&P 500 Reaches New Low Amid Concerns Over Inflation, Eco..
MT
05/09Twitter's $44 Billion Deal Faces Risk of Being Priced Lower, Hindenburg Analysts Say
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 916 M - -
Net income 2022 514 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 126x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 584 M 36 584 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 47,96 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.10.97%36 584
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.66%531 008
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-16.59%32 693
MATCH GROUP, INC.-46.53%20 194
BUMBLE INC.-41.94%2 545
GREE, INC.8.38%1 219