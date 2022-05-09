Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:38:44 pm EDT
48.21 USD   -3.20%
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : We've had better days
09:02aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTYH, CLBS, IGNY, TWTR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

05/09/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) -Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

"Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final".

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla Inc was not immediately available for a comment from its Chief Executive Musk.

"We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company's position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : We've had better days
09:02aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTYH, CLBS, IGNY, TWTR
PR
06:54aELON MUSK : EU industry chief Breton to meet Musk on free speech, chips, batteries
RE
05/06U.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
05/06Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit
RE
05/06Musk's $44 bln Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit
RE
05/06Thinking about trading options or stock in Block, Microsoft, Tesla, Nokia, or Twitter?
PR
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 6, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 916 M - -
Net income 2022 514 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 987 M 37 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 49,80 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.15.22%38 414
META PLATFORMS, INC.-39.42%563 673
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-16.59%32 663
MATCH GROUP, INC.-43.99%21 952
BUMBLE INC.-35.29%3 074
GREE, INC.13.11%1 272