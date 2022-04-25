Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 12:28:32 pm EDT
50.77 USD   +3.76%
12:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
PR
12:05pREPORTS : Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
AQ
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, Penn National Gaming, Apple, Shopify, or Walt Disney?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

04/25/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") (NYSE: TWTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Twitter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk ("Musk") disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filing that he owned 9.2% of Twitter stock. On this news, Twitter's stock price rose $10.66 per share, or 27.12%, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022. 

 Then, on April 5, 2022, in another SEC filing, Musk disclosed that he had purchased more than 5% of Twitter stock on March 14, 2022, which, per applicable SEC rules, should have been disclosed by March 24, 2022.  The same April 5, 2022 filing also indicated that Musk had acquired approximately 13.1 million Twitter shares at an average price of $39.06 per share after March 24, 2022, and before Twitter's stock price rose to $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022, thereby potentially saving him millions of dollars at the expense of other investors that could have sold their Twitter stock at a higher price, had they been similarly and timely informed of Musk's large stake in the Company.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-twitter-inc---twtr-301531700.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
12:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitt..
PR
12:05pREPORTS : Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
AQ
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, Penn National Gaming, Apple, Shopif..
PR
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:10aTwitter Close to Accepting Elon Musk's Takeover Offer
MT
07:49aTwitter Reportedly Poised to Accept Musk's $54.20 Per Share Offer, Reuters Says
MT
06:40aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Netflix, Tesla Poised to Fall,..
MT
03:41aTwitter, Elon Musk Reportedly in Advanced Talks Over Potential Acquisition Deal
MT
04/22SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Fall; Twitter Climbs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations