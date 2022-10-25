Advanced search
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-10-25 pm EDT
52.94 USD   +2.75%
02:04pMusk may close Twitter deal by Friday- Bloomberg News
RE
02:00pMusk Tells Bankers He Plans To Close Twitter Deal On Friday: CNBC
MT
01:56pMusk expected to close Twitter deal by Friday- Bloomberg News
RE
TWITTER INVESTORS: 12/12/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

10/25/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter”) (NYSE: TWTR) investors who sold shares in Twitter and suffered losses between May 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Elon Musk. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is December 12, 2022.

Class Period: May 13, 2022 – October 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 12, 2022

Case information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/elon-musk/

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that Elon Musk made false and/or misleading statements about his acquisition of Twitter, including termination notices that falsely claimed that Twitter had breached terms of the merger agreement. On May 13, 2022, Musk tweeted that the merger was “temporarily on hold,” followed by statements three days later, on May 17, 2022, that the merger “cannot go forward” and that almost 20% of Twitter accounts were fake. Musk subsequently issued three notices terminating the merger that falsely claimed that Twitter had breached terms of the merger agreement by not giving him documents about spam. Musk, however, was not entitled to due diligence and had in fact waived due diligence, and was aware of Twitter’s problem with bots and spam. The action alleges that there was no legally justifiable reasons for Musk to terminate the merger, and that investors who sold Twitter stock at a depressed price during the Class Period were harmed.

On October 4, 2022, just two weeks before his trial against Twitter over the merger was set to begin, Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on the original terms. On this news, the price of Twitter stock rose $9.46, or 22.2%, from a closing price of $42.54 on October 3, 2022, to close at $52.00 per share on October 4, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 100 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
02:04pMusk may close Twitter deal by Friday- Bloomberg News
RE
02:00pMusk Tells Bankers He Plans To Close Twitter Deal O..
MT
01:56pMusk expected to close Twitter deal by Friday- Bloomberg News
RE
12:45aSouth Korea's Mirae Asset Prepares $209 Million Commitment To Help Finance Musk's Twitt..
MT
10/24Meta Shareholder Altimeter Calls for Job Cuts, Reduced Metaverse Spending to Help Boost..
MT
10/24Mirae Asset in talks to fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source
RE
10/24EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK -2-
DJ
10/24Banks to Keep Twitter Deal Debt on Balance Sheets Amid Uncertainty
MT
10/21Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources
RE
10/21Boston Beer, Schlumberger rise; Snap, Twitter fall
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 280 M - -
Net income 2022 20,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57 888x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 364 M 39 364 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.19.20%39 364
META PLATFORMS, INC.-61.43%348 629
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-49.27%19 141
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.83%12 038
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-46.86%6 170
BUMBLE INC.-34.88%2 857