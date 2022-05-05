Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 11:16:46 am EDT
50.84 USD   +3.63%
11:02aThinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, LYFT, Etsy, Tesla, or Shopify?
PR
10:41aMusk Reportedly Expected to Become Twitter's Temporary CEO After Deal Closes
MT
10:04aMusk gets $7B backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, LYFT, Etsy, Tesla, or Shopify?

05/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TWTR, LYFT, ETSY, TSLA, and SHOP.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-twitter-lyft-etsy-tesla-or-shopify-301540997.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
11:02aThinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, LYFT, Etsy, Tesla, or Shopify?
PR
10:41aMusk Reportedly Expected to Become Twitter's Temporary CEO After Deal Closes
MT
10:04aMusk gets $7B backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights
AQ
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another win for Powell
09:43aElon Musk Gets $7.14 Billion Financing Commitments From Investors to Back Planned Twitt..
MT
09:22aELON MUSK EXPECTED TO SERVE AS INTER : Cnbc
MT
09:07aArgus Downgrades Twitter to Hold From Buy
MT
05/04SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mixed; Lyft Tanks, Starbucks Jumps
MT
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Pandora, Apple, Twitter, Meta...
05/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Finally, it's time for Powell's speech
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations