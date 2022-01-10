Twitter : A Banner Year for Gaming on Twitter in 2021

Log in
01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
Insights A Banner Year for Gaming on Twitter in 2021
By Rishi Chadha
Monday, 10 January 2022

2021 was another record year for gaming chatter on Twitter, as Twitter continued to serve as the go-to place for game publishers, gaming media, popular streamers and entertainers, esports leagues, teams, players and commentators. In 2021, there were more than 2.4 BILLION Tweets about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017. And, Q4 2021 was the biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter.

The gaming community around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year as in-person esports events returned to center stage, publishers dropped new games like Halo Infinite, media outlets continued to expand coverage of the space and NFTs became a hot topic.

Here's a look at Twitter's global gaming conversation insights from 2021:

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Video Games:

  1. Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)
  2. Apex Legends (@PlayApex)
  3. Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)
  4. Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)
  5. Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)
  7. Knives Out (@game_knives_out)
  8. Minecraft (@minecraft)
  9. Project Sekai (@pj_sekai)
  10. Fortnite (@fortnitegame)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Esports Athletes:

  1. Mongraal (@Mongraal)
  2. Bugha (@bugha)
  3. Benjyfishy (@benjyfishy)
  4. Scump (@scump)
  5. Rekkles (@RekklesLoL)
  6. Nobru (@Nobru)
  7. FalleN (@FalleNCS)
  8. Mixwell (@Mixwell)
  9. TenZ (@TenZOfficial)
  10. s1mple (@s1mpleO)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Esports Teams:

  1. LOUD esports (@LOUDgg)
  2. FaZe Clan (@fazeclan)
  3. paiN Gaming (@paiNGamingBR)
  4. G2 Esports (@G2esports)
  5. Fnatic (@fnatic)
  6. Furia (@FURIA)
  7. 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)
  8. DetonatioN Gaming (@team_detonation)
  9. T1 (@T1)
  10. Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Esports Teams with the Most Video Views:

  1. FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan)
  2. G2 Esports (@G2esports)
  3. 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)
  4. TSM FTX (@TSM)
  5. LOUD esports (@LOUDgg)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Esports Teams with the Most Followers Gained:

  1. LOUD esports (@LOUDgg)
  2. FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan)
  3. Sentinels (@Sentinels)
  4. 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)
  5. G2 Esports (@G2sports)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Countries Tweeting the Most About Gaming:

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. South Korea
  4. Thailand
  5. Brazil
  6. Philippines
  7. Indonesia
  8. United Kingdom
  9. France
  10. India
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Gaming Events:

  1. E3 2021 (@E3)
  2. The Game Awards (@TheGameAwards)
  3. Xbox Games Showcase (@Xbox)
  4. Gamescom 2021 (@Gamescom)
  5. Summer Game Fest 2021 (@SummerGameFest)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Gaming Creators:

  1. Colon (@Colon56N)
  2. AuronPlay (@auronplay)
  3. Felipe Neto (@felipeneto)
  4. Ibai Llanos(@IbaiLlanos)
  5. Dream (@Dream)
  6. GeorgeNotFound (@GeorgeNotFound)
  7. Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband)
  8. Sapnap (@sapnap)
  9. BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo)
  10. Junichi Kato (@unkochan1234567)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Gaming Creators with the Most Video Views:

  1. Ibai Llanos (@IbaiLlanos, Spain)
  2. Gotaga (@Gotaga, France)
  3. TimTheTatman (@timthetatman, US)
  4. OpTic Scump (@scump, US)
  5. Dr. Disrespect (@DrDisrespect, US)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Gaming Creators with the Most Followers Gained:

  1. Ibai Llanos (@IbaiLlanos, Spain)
  2. Dream (@Dream, US)
  3. Ari Gameplays (@arigameplays, Mexico)
  4. TommyInnit (@tommyinnit, UK)
  5. Karl Jacobs (@KarlJacobs_, US)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Most Talked About Esports Leagues:

  1. CBLOL (@CBLOL)
  2. Call of Duty League (@CODLeague)
  3. Valorant Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports)
  4. Overwatch League (@OverwatchLeague)
  5. League of Legends Championship Series (@LCSOfficial)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Esports Leagues with the Most Video Views:

  1. League of Legends Esports (@lolesports)
  2. Valorant Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports)
  3. Call of Duty League (@CODLeague)
  4. ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS)
  5. League of Legends Championship Series (@LCSOfficial)
This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Esports Leagues with the Most Followers Gained:

  1. Fortnite Competitive Series (@FNCompetitive)
  2. Valorant Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports)
  3. League of Legends Esports (@lolesports)
  4. League of Legends European Championship (@LEC)
  5. Valorant Champions Tour: North America (@valesports_na)

So what's next for 2022?

2021 was a banner year for gaming, but there is a lot of hype about what we'll see in 2022. Twitter will be here to help you stay up to date on all of the content & conversation from esports events like the Call of Duty League, ESL Pro League, Halo Championship Series, Rocket League Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series and Riot Games' leagues like the LCS, LEC & VCT to major gaming events like E3, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, IGN's Summer of Gaming, Gamescom, The Game Awards & much more.

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
