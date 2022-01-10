Twitter : A Banner Year for Gaming on Twitter in 2021

2021 was another record year for gaming chatter on Twitter, as Twitter continued to serve as the go-to place for game publishers, gaming media, popular streamers and entertainers, esports leagues, teams, players and commentators. In 2021, there were more than 2.4 BILLION Tweets about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017. And, Q4 2021 was the biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter.

The gaming community around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year as in-person esports events returned to center stage, publishers dropped new games like Halo Infinite, media outlets continued to expand coverage of the space and NFTs became a hot topic.

Here's a look at Twitter's global gaming conversation insights from 2021:

This Tweet is unavailable

This Tweet is unavailable.