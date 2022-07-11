Log in
Twitter : Board Confident in Merger Agreement and Intends to Close Transaction at $54.20 Per Share Price - Form 8-K

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Twitter Board Confident in Merger Agreement and Intends to Close Transaction at $54.20 Per Share Price

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today received a notice of purported termination from Elon Musk and the Twitter Board issued the following statement in response:

We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On May 17, 2022, Twitter filed a preliminary proxy statement in connection with its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") related to the pending acquisition of Twitter (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Special Meeting, Twitter will furnish a definitive proxy statement to its stockholders, together with a proxy card. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of individuals who are participants in the solicitation of proxies of Twitter's stockholders is available in Twitter's preliminary proxy statement.

Stockholders may obtain, free of charge, Twitter's proxy statement (in both preliminary and definitive form), any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the Special Meeting at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of Twitter's definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the SEC in connection with the Special Meeting will also be available, free of charge, at Twitter's investor relations website (https://investor.twitterinc.com) or by writing to Twitter, Inc., Attention: Investor Relations, 1355 Market Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, California 94103.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Transaction, including related to the closing of the Transaction. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of Twitter's assumptions prove incorrect, Twitter's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties include those associated with: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the Transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Twitter's stockholders for the Transaction or required regulatory approvals to consummate the Transaction are not obtained; potential litigation relating to the Transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Transaction; the ability of each party to consummate the Transaction; possible disruption related to the Transaction to Twitter's current plans and operations, including through the loss of customers and employees; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the periodic reports that Twitter files with the SEC, including Twitter's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2022, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of Twitter's website (https://investor.twitterinc.com). All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Twitter as of the date of this communication, and Twitter does not assume any obligation

to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@twitter.com

Press:

press@twitter.com

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
