Twitter : Introducing $uper Follows

Whether it's Tweets about the best skincare routine, your astrological sign (hello #virgoszn) or that funny meme, Twitter is where people go to have real conversations with others who share their interests. These incredible conversations make Twitter what it is and we want to support the people creating them so that Twitter continues to be a place to connect with others authentically. This year, we've started to do more to support the voices driving these conversations with money, through Tip Jar and Ticketed Spaces. Today we're excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers - all while earning money. Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more. Everyday their Tweets, Spaces, Direct Messages, photos and videos resonate with their audience and create vibrant conversations on Twitter. Through Super Follows, people can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetize bonus, 'behind-the-scenes' content for their most engaged followers on Twitter. And followers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations from their favorite accounts.

Here's some examples of how these creators are giving their Super Followers special access to bonus conversations: For skincare enthusiasts looking for extra advice to level up their routine, MakeupforWOC is giving client-level treatment to her Super Followers. All your pressing skincare questions, answered!

For those currently living the university glory days (and for those of us who are nostalgic), laugh along with @Myeshachou's funniest behind-the-scenes stories saved just for her Super Followers.

@KingJosiah54 gives his most in-depth sports analysis to his most engaged sports enthusiast audience who want the real scoop on last night's game.

@tarotbybronx dives deeper into astrology, tarot, and intuitive healing advice for their Super Followers. Get extra spiritual guidance on what the stars and cards have in store for you. Creators can find and interact with their Super Followers by looking for the Super Followers badge. These public badges will be highlighted under their Super Followers name whenever they reply to a creator's Tweet.

Who Can Set Up a Super Follows Subscription? We're just getting started and so for now, a small group within the U.S. who applied can set up a Super Follows subscription. People can continue to apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription by swiping open the sidebar on your Home timeline, tapping on Monetization, then selecting Super Follows. To be eligible for the waitlist right now, you need to have 10K or more followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days, be in the U.S., and follow our Super Follows Policy. How do I subscribe to Super Follow someone? To subscribe, tap the Super Follow button on an account's profile to see a description of their paid offerings and pricing. If you're interested, you can tap again to subscribe via in-app payment. That's it!

When you Super Follow someone, you'll see subscriber-only content in your Timeline and you can unsubscribe at any time in your App Store subscription settings for iOS.

Right now, people in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts and we'll be rolling it out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon. As a Super Follower, you can join conversations that only other subscribers can see and reply to. For now, Super Followers can get special access to subscriber-only Tweets, with more to come in the future like Super Follows-only Spaces, newsletters, the choice to opt in to different subscription tiers that creators can offer, the ability to subscribe anonymously and more. And don't worry, public Tweets aren't going anywhere.

Let us know what you think @SuperFollows and read more about it on our Help Center. We're excited to have you try it out!