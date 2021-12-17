Twitter : Our continued collaboration with trusted partners

As we work to improve the health of the public conversation, we're committed to reaching beyond Twitter's virtual walls to integrate diverse perspectives that make our service better for everyone. That's why we regularly collaborate with trusted partners on our Trust and Safety Council to develop products and programs, and to improve the Twitter Rules. Today, we're sharing a recap of some of the work we've accomplished hand-in-hand with these trusted partners, as well as more about our ongoing commitment to incorporating the expertise of global experts, researchers, and developers to support healthy public conversation on Twitter. Incorporating feedback to make Twitter safer We know the best version of Twitter is the one built by the people who use it. Over the past year, we've engaged with the Trust and Safety Council on thirteen projects early in the development process. We distilled and put to use their feedback on ways we can offer a better and safer experience for people using Twitter. Their feedback directly informed our approach on several products. Communities: We incorporated feedback on the need to manage expectations on the role that moderators play by limiting the number of responsibilities and building tools to help them manage potential harassment.

Tips: We incorporated feedback on the need to emphasize that the people on our service are responsible for transactions in a user-friendly way by asking people to agree to terms of service when enabling the feature.

Safety Mode: To mitigate the effect on limiting counter-speech, a concern raised by the council particularly for people in positions of power, we decided to automatically time out interventions for seven days.

Conversation settings: We started testing a notification that reminds people they can change who can reply to their Tweets to increase awareness and adoption as a direct recommendation from the council. This Tweet is unavailable This Tweet is unavailable.

Twitter has become an extremely important communication tool in India, and it is encouraging to see Twitter take active interest and respond to the feedback given by council members. We're happy to be part of a team of trusted partners which gets heard and is able to make Twitter a safer platform for all, especially women. Centre for Social Research ‎@CSR_India‎

As a founding member of the Trust and Safety Council, we've worked alongside Twitter to help influence positive change for over a decade. We believe that everyone should benefit from technology free from abuse and harassment and bring this perspective to all council meetings. We look forward to continued collaboration with Twitter to ensure that matters raised by our organization and the people we support are integrated into Twitter's products and policies. SWGfL UK Safer Internet Centre partner ‎@SWGfL_Official‎