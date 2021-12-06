Twitter : Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch Podcast

We're excited to announce Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch podcast.



Each episode is presented by a different pair of hosts who share their journeys into their respective fields, discuss how Twitter's Research team is elevating conversations across the company, and celebrate the people and culture surrounding the work. This season, we're joined by several special co-hosts from across Twitter's Design and Product teams and a tech policy advocate in the academic community.

Listen and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, and Stitcher.

Season 2 premieres with four brand new episodes:

I Wish I Knew... How Twitter Designs and Researches In Public

Hosted by @Mr_DannySingh, Staff Experience Researcher, and @mayagpatterson, Sr. Staff Product Designer.



I Wish I Knew... How to Do Fast, Impactful Research

Hosted by @anniemollie, Manager, Experience Research, and @isabellaturch, Sr. Product Manager.



I Wish I Knew... How to Make the Transition From Academia

Hosted by @DrJazzWalker, Experience Researcher II, and @AlisaValentin, Tech Policy Advocate.



I Wish I Knew... The Impact of Global Research

Hosted by @tokyo_agnes, Experience Researcher, and @velofemme, Sr. Experience Researcher.

Join us live on Spaces:

Stay tuned and follow @TwitterResearch to hear more about the creation of Season 2 from our co-hosts, live on Twitter Spaces.

Want to have your questions answered in a future episode of I Wish I Knew? Tweet us using #IWIKpodcast.

