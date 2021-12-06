Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Twitter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter : Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch Podcast

12/06/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch Podcast

We're excited to announce Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch podcast.

Each episode is presented by a different pair of hosts who share their journeys into their respective fields, discuss how Twitter's Research team is elevating conversations across the company, and celebrate the people and culture surrounding the work. This season, we're joined by several special co-hosts from across Twitter's Design and Product teams and a tech policy advocate in the academic community.

Listen and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, and Stitcher.

Season 2 premieres with four brand new episodes:

I Wish I Knew... How Twitter Designs and Researches In Public
Hosted by @Mr_DannySingh, Staff Experience Researcher, and @mayagpatterson, Sr. Staff Product Designer.

I Wish I Knew... How to Do Fast, Impactful Research
Hosted by @anniemollie, Manager, Experience Research, and @isabellaturch, Sr. Product Manager.

I Wish I Knew... How to Make the Transition From Academia
Hosted by @DrJazzWalker, Experience Researcher II, and @AlisaValentin, Tech Policy Advocate.

I Wish I Knew... The Impact of Global Research
Hosted by @tokyo_agnes, Experience Researcher, and @velofemme, Sr. Experience Researcher.

Join us live on Spaces:

Stay tuned and follow @TwitterResearch to hear more about the creation of Season 2 from our co-hosts, live on Twitter Spaces.

Want to have your questions answered in a future episode of I Wish I Knew? Tweet us using #IWIKpodcast.

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TWITTER, INC.
01:22pTWITTER : Season 2 of I Wish I Knew, a @TwitterResearch Podcast
PU
11:22aBitcoin's flash crash crimps year-end bulls
RE
12/03S&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Decline, Marking Second Straight Week in Red Amid Omicron Wor..
MT
12/03Twitter Announces Leadership Restructuring Changes
MT
12/03Twitter CEO Agrawal Restructuring Leadership Team by Switching to General Mgr Model for..
MT
12/03TWITTER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/02Today on Wall Street: Volatility remains high
12/02Piper Sandler Adjusts Twitter's Price Target to $54 From $70, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/02Twitter Removes Over 3,000 Accounts for State-Linked Information Operations
MT
12/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twitter...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TWITTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 082 M - -
Net income 2021 -282 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 577 M 33 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 42,07 $
Average target price 64,38 $
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Dantley Davis Head-Research & Design
Nick Caldwell Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.-22.31%33 577
FACEBOOK INC12.33%853 555
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%43 704
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.54%35 723
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 102
GREE, INC.45.29%1 496