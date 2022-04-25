Log in
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
04/25
51.80 USD   +5.86%
Twitter Agrees to Elon Musk's $44 Billion Take-Private Offer
MT
Twitter Resumes Trade - Up 6% at $51.75
MT
TWITTER (TWTR) STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Twitter, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
Twitter (TWTR) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Twitter, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

04/25/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash is fair to Twitter shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Twitter shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Twitter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Twitter shareholders; (2) determine whether Elon Musk is underpaying for Twitter; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Twitter shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Twitter shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Twitter shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
