--Twitter Inc. has signed several new video content deals, including with NBC, the WNBA, MLB and the NHL, Variety reported.

--Under an agreement with Billboard, a new Billboard Hot Trending chart will refresh every 24 hours, the report said.

Full story: https://variety.com/2021/digital/news/twitter-content-deals-nbcu-mlb-billboard-1234967453/

