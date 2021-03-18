Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter, Inc.    TWTR

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter : Calling for public input on our approach to world leaders

03/18/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company Calling for public input on our approach to world leaders

We first explained how we define the public interest on Twitter, as well as our principles and approach to world leaders on our service in 2019.

Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation. That's why we're reviewing our approach to world leaders and seeking your input.

Generally, we want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter. And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate.

Starting on March 19, we'll be calling for responses to a public survey that will help inform the development of our policy framework. The questionnaire will be available in the coming days in 14 languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Urdu. This is to ensure a global perspective is reflected in the feedback and mirrors the approach we've taken with previous public surveys. The survey will close on Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

We're also in the process of consulting with a range of human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics worldwide whose feedback will be reflected in forthcoming revisions to the policy framework.

We want to serve the public conversation and allow the public to hear from and engage with leaders around the world. Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate.

We welcome your feedback and will keep you updated.

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TWITTER, INC.
03:10pTWITTER  : Calling for public input on our approach to world leaders
PU
03/17FACEBOOK  : Unveils New Penalties on Facebook Groups in Wake of Capitol Riot -- ..
DJ
03/17Wall Street Mixed Midday as Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Federate Reserve Rate D..
MT
03/17FACEBOOK  : Unveils New Penalties on Facebook Groups in Wake of Capitol Riot -- ..
DJ
03/17FACEBOOK  : Unveils New Penalties on Facebook Groups in Wake of Capitol Riot--3r..
DJ
03/17FACEBOOK  : Unveils New Penalties on Facebook Groups in Wake of Capitol Riot -- ..
DJ
03/16MARKET CHATTER : Russia Could Block Twitter Within Month Unless it Takes Down Ob..
MT
03/16TWITTER  : Citigroup Adjusts Twitter's Price Target to $80 From $55, Maintains N..
MT
03/16STREET COLOR : Russia Could Block Twitter in a Month If It Does Note Delete Bann..
MT
03/12ANTITRUST LAW : What Is It and Why Does Congress Want to Change It?
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 802 M - -
Net income 2021 199 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 291x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 883 M 55 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TWITTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 70,92 $
Last Close Price 70,20 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
Dantley Davis Head-Research & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER, INC.29.64%55 947
FACEBOOK INC2.98%779 550
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.13%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION1.91%2 574
NEW WORK SE-15.89%1 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ