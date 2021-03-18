Twitter : Calling for public input on our approach to world leaders

We first explained how we define the public interest on Twitter, as well as our principles and approach to world leaders on our service in 2019.

Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation. That's why we're reviewing our approach to world leaders and seeking your input.

Generally, we want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter. And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate.

Starting on March 19, we'll be calling for responses to a public survey that will help inform the development of our policy framework. The questionnaire will be available in the coming days in 14 languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Urdu. This is to ensure a global perspective is reflected in the feedback and mirrors the approach we've taken with previous public surveys. The survey will close on Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

We're also in the process of consulting with a range of human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics worldwide whose feedback will be reflected in forthcoming revisions to the policy framework.

We want to serve the public conversation and allow the public to hear from and engage with leaders around the world. Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate.

We welcome your feedback and will keep you updated.

This Tweet is unavailable

This Tweet is unavailable.