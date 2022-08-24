Log in
Summary
TWTR
US90184L1026
TWITTER, INC.
(TWTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11:03 2022-08-24 am EDT
40.15
USD
+0.73%
10:46a
Twitter backs spam account methodology in response to SEC letter
RE
10:34a
U.S. sends letter to Twitter CEO over spam account methodology
RE
07:34a
Rosenblatt Downgrades Twitter to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target is $37 From $52
MT
U.S. sends letter to Twitter CEO over spam account methodology
08/24/2022 | 10:34am EDT
(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked Twitter to disclose its methodology on estimating spam accounts in a letter addressed to chief executive Parag Agrawal.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2022
All news about TWITTER, INC.
10:46a
Twitter backs spam account methodology in response to SEC letter
RE
10:34a
U.S. sends letter to Twitter CEO over spam account methodology
RE
07:34a
Rosenblatt Downgrades Twitter to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target is $37 From $52
MT
07:12a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Extend Losses; -2-
DJ
06:13a
APPLE FIGHTS, AMAZON CURES, THE BLUE
: World Press Review of Wednesday August 24
06:10a
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING
: Stock Futures Waver as Jackson Hole Eyed; Bed Bath & Bey..
DJ
06:00a
Twitter whistleblower could help Musk by adding 'volatility' to legal battle
RE
08/23
Twitter reshuffles 'health' team amid spam bot debate
RE
08/23
Exclusive-Twitter reshuffles 'health' team amid spam bot debate
RE
08/23
US Stocks Close Mixed After Slump in New-Home Sales
MT
More news
07:34a
Rosenblatt Downgrades Twitter to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target is $37 From $52
MT
08/10
Wedbush's Ives Lifts Price Target on Twitter to $50 From $30 With Musk 'Deal Now More L..
MT
08/05
Susquehanna Downgrades Twitter to Neutral From Positive; Price Target is $45
MT
More recommendations
Sales 2022
5 364 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-64,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 154 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-285x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
30 455 M
30 455 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,09x
EV / Sales 2023
4,50x
Nbr of Employees
7 500
Free-Float
83,1%
More Financials
Parag Agrawal
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal
Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor
Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell
GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.
-7.77%
30 455
META PLATFORMS, INC.
-52.10%
432 991
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
-4.23%
41 095
MATCH GROUP, INC.
-56.33%
16 342
BUMBLE INC.
-21.91%
3 426
GREE, INC.
4.60%
1 126
More Results
