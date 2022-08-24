Log in
    TWTR   US90184L1026

TWITTER, INC.

(TWTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03 2022-08-24 am EDT
40.15 USD   +0.73%
U.S. sends letter to Twitter CEO over spam account methodology

08/24/2022 | 10:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked Twitter to disclose its methodology on estimating spam accounts in a letter addressed to chief executive Parag Agrawal.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 364 M - -
Net income 2022 -64,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -285x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 455 M 30 455 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Twitter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TWITTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 39,86 $
Average target price 42,98 $
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Independent Chairman
Nick Caldwell GM-Core Technologies
Aditya Vimalkumar Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWITTER, INC.-7.77%30 455
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.10%432 991
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-4.23%41 095
MATCH GROUP, INC.-56.33%16 342
BUMBLE INC.-21.91%3 426
GREE, INC.4.60%1 126