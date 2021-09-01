Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 01-Sep-2021 / 10:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: August 31, 2021
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 351,550,000 with a maturity of 171 days with two months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (31.08.2021).
Board Decision Date 05.11.2020
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities
Type
Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified
Investors Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 18.02.2022
Maturity (Day) 171
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN22236
Starting Date of Sale 27.08.2021
Ending Date of Sale 27.08.2021
Maturity Starting Date 31.08.2021
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 351,550,000
Coupon Number 3
Redemption Date 18.02.2022
Payment Date 18.02.2022
Was The Payment Made? No No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate - Payment Exchange Was The
Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly Yearly Compound Amount Rate Payment
Simple (%) (%) Made?
1 27.10.2021 26.10.2021 27.10.2021
2 23.12.2021 22.12.2021 23.12.2021
3 18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022
Principal/
Maturity Date 18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022 351,550,000
Payment Amount
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 121185
EQS News ID: 1230382
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230382&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 01, 2021 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)