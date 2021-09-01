Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Two
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWOA   KYG9152V1014

TWO

(TWOA)
Summary 
Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

09/01/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 01-Sep-2021 / 10:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: August 31, 2021

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 351,550,000 with a maturity of 171 days with two months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (31.08.2021). 

Board Decision Date  05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   30,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Oversea      Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   18.02.2022 
Maturity (Day)                                  171 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRAN22236 
Starting Date of Sale                           27.08.2021 
Ending Date of Sale                             27.08.2021 
Maturity Starting Date                          31.08.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 351,550,000 
Coupon Number                                   3 
Redemption Date                                 18.02.2022 
Payment Date                                    18.02.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                 Payment    Record     Payment    Interest Interest Rate  Interest Rate - Payment     Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number    Date       Date       Date       Rate (%) - Yearly       Yearly Compound Amount      Rate     Payment 
                                                           Simple (%)     (%)                                  Made? 
1                27.10.2021 26.10.2021 27.10.2021 
2                23.12.2021 22.12.2021 23.12.2021 
3                18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date    18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022                                         351,550,000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  121185 
EQS News ID:   1230382 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230382&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)

Chart TWO
Duration : Period :
two Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Kevin Earnest Hartz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gautam Gupta Co-Chief Executive Officer
Troy B. Steckenrider Chief Financial Officer
Pierre R. Lamond Chairman
Michelle Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWO0.00%267
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)38.11%73 387
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.90%28 067
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)15.68%15 731
HAL TRUST31.27%15 344
LIFCO AB (PUBL)64.26%13 627