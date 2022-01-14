Homepage Equities United States Nyse Two News Summary TWOA KYG9152V1014 TWO (TWOA) Add to my list Delayed Nyse - 01/14 04:10:00 pm 9.72 USD -0.10% 04:52p TWO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A) AQ 04:47p TWO : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K) AQ 2021 TWO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news two : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) 01/14/2022 | 04:55pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 10-Q/A FORM Amendment No. 1 ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to two (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-40292 98-1577238 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 16 Funston Avenue , Suite A , Suite A The Presidio of San Francisco San Francisco, California 94129 (Address Of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 480-1752 (415) Registrant's telephone number, including area code Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share TWOA The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☐ No ☒ S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation(§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, afiler, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Ruleof the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Ruleof the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ As of November 15 , 2021, 22,066,250 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, and 5,359,375 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding, respectively. Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE References throughout this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to "we," "us," the "Company" or "our company" are to two, unless the context otherwise indicates. This Amendment No. 1 ("Amendment No. 1") to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A amends the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of two as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 15, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). On November 15, 2021, two (the "Company") filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021 (the "Q3 2021 Form 10-Q"), which included a Note 2, Revision of Previously Reported Financial Statements, ("Note 2") that described a revision to the Company's classification of its Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption issued in the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on April 1, 2021 and subsequent over-allotment on April 13, 2021. As described in Note 2, upon its IPO, the Company classified a portion of the Class A ordinary shares as permanent equity to maintain net tangible assets greater than $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its initial business combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable stock classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. As a result, management corrected the error by restating all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption (Public Shares, as defined in Note 1 to the unaudited condensed financial statements) as temporary equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to the two-class method. The Company determined the changes were not qualitatively material to the Company's previously issued financial statements and did not restate its financial statements. Instead, the Company originally revised its previously reported financial statements in Note 2 to its Q3 2021 Form 10-Q. Although the qualitative factors that management assessed tended to support a conclusion that the misstatements were not material, these factors were not strong enough to overcome the significant quantitative errors in the financial statements. The qualitative and quantitative factors support a conclusion that the misstatements are material on a quantitative basis. Management concluded that the misstatement was such of magnitude that it is probable that the judgment of a reasonable person relying upon the financial statements would have been influenced by the inclusion or correction of the foregoing items. As such, upon further consideration of the change, the Company determined the change in classification of the Class A ordinary shares and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and it should restate its previously issued financial statements. Therefore, on January 13, 2022, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee") concluded that the Company's previously issued revision to the (i) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and (ii) Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part 1 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company has restated these financial statements for the Affected Periods. In addition, the Company and Audit Committee determined that the Company's audited balance sheet as of April 1, 2021, included with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 8, 2021, should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. The restatement does not have an impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account"). After re-evaluation, the Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness is described in more detail in the Item 4 - Controls and Procedures, contained herein. We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to amend and restate the Original Filing with modification as necessary to reflect the restatements. The following items have been amended to reflect the restatements: Part I, Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Part I, Item 4 Controls and Procedures Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors In addition, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have provided new certifications dated as of the date of this filing in connection with this Form 10-Q/A (Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2). Except as described above, no other information included in the Original Filing is being amended or updated by this Amendment No. 1 and, other than as described herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not purport to reflect any information or events subsequent to the Original Filing. We have not amended our previously filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, affected by the restatement. This Amendment No. 1 continues to describe the conditions as of the date of the Original Filing and, except as expressly contained herein, we have not updated, modified or supplemented the disclosures contained in the Original Filing. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Filing and with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the Original Filing. Table of Contents TWO 10-Q/A Form Table of Contents Page PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1 Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021 1 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 2 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 3 Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 4 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements (as Restated) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 16 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 21 Item 4. Controls and Procedures (as Restated) 21 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 21 Item 1A. Risk Factors 21 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities 21 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 22 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 22 Item 5. Other Information 22 Item 6. Exhibits 22 Table of Contents PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) TWO UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,058,209 Prepaid expenses 497,636 Total current assets 1,555,845 Investments held in Trust Account 214,393,028 Total Assets $ 215,948,873 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,715 Accrued expenses 170,987 Total current liabilities 191,702 Deferred underwriting commissions 7,503,125 Total liabilities 7,694,827 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 21,437,500 shares at $10.00 per share 214,375,000 Shareholders' Deficit: Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 628,750 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 21,437,500 shares subject to possible redemption) 63 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,359,375 shares issued and outstanding 536 paid-in capital Additionalcapital - Accumulated deficit (6,121,553 ) Total shareholders' deficit (6,120,954 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit $ 215,948,873 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 Table of Contents TWO UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For The Three Months

Ended September 30, 2021 For The Period From

January 15, 2021 (Inception)

through September 30, 2021 General and administrative expenses $ 197,718 $ 524,785 Administrative expenses - related party 30,000 60,000 Loss from operations (227,718 ) (584,785 ) Income from investments held in Trust Account 16,076 18,028 Net loss $ (211,642 ) $ (566,757 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 22,066,250 15,891,418 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A ordinary shares $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 5,359,375 5,242,898 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B ordinary shares $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 2 Table of Contents TWO UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) Through September 30, 2021 Ordinary Shares

Paid-in

Capital AdditionalCapital Total

Shareholders'

Deficit Class A Class B Accumulated

Deficit Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance - January 15, 2021 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B ordinary shares to Sponsor - - 5,750,000 575 24,425 - 25,000 Net loss - - - - - (87,906 ) (87,906 ) (unaudited) Balance - March 31, 2021 - - 5,750,000 575 24,425 (87,906 ) (62,906 ) Class A private placement shares to Sponsor in private placement Sale ofshares to Sponsor in private placement 628,750 63 - - 6,287,437 - 6,287,500 Forfeiture of Class B ordinary shares - - (390,625 ) (39 ) 39 - - (1) Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption

- - - - (6,311,901 ) (5,554,796 ) (11,866,697 ) s Net los - - - - - (267,209 ) (267,209 ) (1) Balance - June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

628,750 63 5,359,375 536 - (5,909,911 ) (5,909,312 ) Net loss - - - - - (211,642 ) (211,642 ) (unaudited) Balance - September 30, 2021 628,750 $ 63 5,359,375 $ 536 $ - $ (6,121,553 ) $ (6,120,954 ) (1) As Restated. See Note 2. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 3 Table of Contents TWO UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) Through September 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (566,757 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: General and administrative expenses paid by related party in exchange for issuance of Class B ordinary shares 25,000 Income from investments held in Trust Account (18,028 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses (497,636 ) Accounts payable 20,715 Accrued expenses 85,987 Net cash used in operating activities (950,719 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash deposited in Trust Account (214,375,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (214,375,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of note payable to related party (80,693 ) Proceeds received from initial public offering, gross 214,375,000 Proceeds received from private placement 6,287,500 Offering costs paid, net of reimbursement from underwriter (4,197,879 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 216,383,928 Net change in cash 1,058,209 Cash - beginning of the period - Cash - end of the period $ 1,058,209 non-cash investing and financing activities: Supplemental disclosure ofinvesting and financing activities: Offering costs included in accrued expenses $ 85,000 Payment of offering costs through note payable $ 80,693 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the initial public offering $ 7,503,125 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 4 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (As Restated) Note 1 - Description of Organization, Business Operations and Basis of Presentation January 15, 202 1 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. two (the "Company") was incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on1 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. non-operating income in the form income from investments in the Trust Account derived from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering") described below, and since the Initial Public Offering, the search for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company generatesincome in the form income from investments in the Trust Account derived from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering. 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per share. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million (the "Over-Allotment"), and the Company incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. The Company's sponsor is two sponsor, a Cayman Islands exempted limited company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective April 1, 2021. On April 1, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the "Public Shares"), at an offering price of $10.00 per Public Share, generating gross proceeds of $200.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $11.1 million (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which $7.0 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (see Note 5). The underwriter was granted aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per share. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million (the "Over-Allotment"), and the Company incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 600,000 Class A ordinary shares (the "Private Placement Shares"), at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million (see Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment on April 13, 2021, the Company consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 28,750 Private Placement Shares by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $287,500. 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering the Over-Allotment, and the Private Placements, $214.4 million ($10.00 per share) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Shares in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account"), located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will invest only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Shares, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. 5 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS per-share amount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter (as discussed in Note 5). These Public Shares have been classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 and the approval of an ordinary resolution. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial shareholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 4), Private Placement Shares and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company will adopt an insider trading policy which will require insiders to: (i) refrain from purchasing shares during certain blackout periods and when they are in possession of any material non-public information and (ii) to clear all trades with the Company's legal counsel prior to execution. In addition, the initial shareholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. The Company will provide its holders of its Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account ($10.00 per Public Share). Theamount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter (as discussed in Note 5). These Public Shares have been classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 and the approval of an ordinary resolution. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial shareholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 4), Private Placement Shares and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company will adopt an insider trading policy which will require insiders to: (i) refrain from purchasing shares during certain blackout periods and when they are in possession of any materialinformation and (ii) to clear all trades with the Company's legal counsel prior to execution. In addition, the initial shareholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provide that a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. The Company's Sponsor, officers and directors (the "initial shareholders") agreed not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (A) that would modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial business combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or April 1, 2023 (the "Combination Period") or (B) with respect to any shareholders' rights prior to the initial Business Combination, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment. ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more thanbusiness days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. 6 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Sponsor, officers and directors agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares and any Private Placement Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the initial shareholders or members of the Company's management team acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriter agreed to waive their rights to its deferred underwriting commission (see Note 5) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account or to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriter of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $1.1 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $1.4 million. The Company's liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through $25,000 paid by the Sponsor to cover certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $81,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 4), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account of $2.5 million (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter). The Company repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 5). As of September 30, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity from the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by GAAP. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements reflect all adjustments, which include only normal recurring adjustments necessary for the fair statement of the balances and results for the periods presented. Operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 or the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected through December 31, 2021. 7 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in the final prospectus filed by the Company with the SEC on March 30, 2021, respectively. Restatement of Previously Reported Financial Statements 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Public Shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Public Shares in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, ASC 480, paragraphredemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Public Shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than . Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company restated this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all Public Shares as temporary equity and recognized accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option) and in accordance with ASC 480. $5,000,001 In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company has restated its earnings (loss) per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of shares participate pro rata in the income and losses of the Company. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed financial statements that contained the error, reported in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Period") and its balance sheet as of April 1, 2021 (the "IPO Balance Sheet"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the IPO Balance Sheet and the Affected Quarterly Period should be restated to present all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting the restatements to the Affected Quarterly Period in this quarterly report. Impact of the Restatement The impact of the restatement on the financial statements for the Affected Quarterly Period is presented below. There is no impact to the reported amounts for total assets, total liabilities, cash flows, and net income (loss). The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed balance sheet as of June 30, 2021: As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) As Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 216,151,723 $ 216,151,723 Total liabilities $ 7,686,035 $ 7,686,035 Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption at $10.00 per share $ 203,465,680 $ 10,909,320 $ 214,375,000 Preference shares - - - Class A ordinary shares 172 (109 ) 63 Class B ordinary shares 536 - 536 Additional paid-in capital 5,354,415 (5,354,415 ) - Accumulated deficit (355,115 ) (5,554,796 ) (5,909,911 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,008 $ (10,909,320 ) $ (5,909,312 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 216,151,723 $ - $ 216,151,723 Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption 20,346,568 1,090,932 21,437,500 Class A ordinary shares 1,719,682 (1,090,932 ) 628,750 The Company's unaudited condensed statement of shareholders' equity has been restated to reflect the changes to the impacted shareholders' equity accounts described above. : The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported statement of cash flows for the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through June 30, 2021 For the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 203,737,230 $ (203,737,230 ) $ - Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ (271,550 ) $ 271,550 $ - The impact to the reported amounts of weighted average shares outstanding and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is presented below for the Affected Quarterly Period: Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Reported Adjustment As Restated Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (267,209 ) $ - $ (267,209 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares 21,247,940 624,958 21,872,898 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A ordinary shares $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares 5,936,944 (624,959 ) 5,311,985 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B ordinary shares $ (0.05 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Reported Adjustment As Restated Period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

Net loss $ (355,115 ) $ - $ (355,115 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares 21,247,940 (8,884,997 ) 12,362,943 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A ordinary shares $ - $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares 5,529,577 (353,238 ) 5,176,339 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B ordinary shares $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Emerging growth company As an emerging growth company, the Company may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply togrowth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. 8 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. The preparation of financialin conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Investments Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in income from investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation Coverage limit of $250,000. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," equal or approximate the carrying amounts represented in the unaudited condensed balance sheet. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. 9 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair valuebe categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering and were charged against the carrying value of the Class A shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021, 21,437,500 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's unaudited condensed balance sheet. paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Under ASC 480-10S99, the Company has elected to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying value of the security to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would vew the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount which resulted in charges against additionalcapital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Income Taxes The Company follows accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC 740, "Income Taxes," which prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of September 30, 2021. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of September 30, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman federal income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's financial statement. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. Net Loss Per Ordinary Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net loss per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net loss by the weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. At September 30, 2021, the Company did not have any dilutive securities and other contracts that could potentially be exercised or converted into ordinary shares and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted net loss per ordinary share is the same as basic net loss per share ordinary for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. 10 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The table below presents a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share for each class of ordinary shares: For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For The Period From

January 15, 2021 (Inception)

through September 30, 2021 Class A Class B Class A Class B Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share: Numerator: Allocation of net loss (170,284 ) (41,358 ) (426,159 ) (140,598 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 22,066,250 5,359,375 15,891,418 5,242,898 Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Recent Accounting Pronouncements No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted the ASU on January 15, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASUDebt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted the ASU on January 15, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statement. Note 3 - Initial Public Offering On April 1, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 Public Shares, at an offering price of $10.00 per Public Share, generating gross proceeds of $200.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $11.1 million (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which $7.0 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. 45-day option from the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million, and the Company incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. The Company granted the underwriter aoption from the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million, and the Company incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. Note 4 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On January 21, 2021, the Sponsor paid $25,000, or approximately $0.004 per share, to cover expenses in consideration for 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the "Founder Shares"). Up to 750,000 Founder Shares were subject to forfeiture to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriter, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On March 8, 2021, the Sponsor transferred 25,000 Founder Shares to each of Michelle Gill, Ryan Petersen and Laura de Petra, and 30,000 Founder Shares to Pierre Lamond. Such shares will not be subject to forfeiture in the event the underwriter's over-allotment is not exercised. The underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option on April 13, 2021 and on April 19, 2021, the Sponsor surrendered 390,625 Class B ordinary shares for no consideration resulting in 5,359,375 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding with no shares subject to forfeiture. 11 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. The initial shareholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Private Placement Shares Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 600,000 Private Placement Shares, at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million. If the over-allotment option was exercised, the Sponsor could have purchased an additional amount of up to 60,000 Private Placement Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement Shares was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment on April 13, 2021, the Company consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 28,750 Private Placement Shares by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $287,500. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Shares until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Sponsor Loan non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $81,000 under the Note and repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. On January 21, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $300,000 pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan wasbearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $81,000 Working Capital Loans the Working Capital Loans. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into private placement shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had no borrowings underWorking Capital Loans. Administrative Support Agreement On March 29, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the Sponsor pursuant to which, commencing on the date the Company's securities were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. During the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, the Company incurred $30,000 and $60,000 in expenses for these services, respectively, which is included in administrative expenses-related party on the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. No amount was due as of September 30, 2021. 12 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 5 - Commitments and Contingencies Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares, and Class A ordinary shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders were entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, these holders will have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriter was entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per share, or $4.0 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per share, or approximately $7.0 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriter for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and was entitled to an additional fee of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting commissions fees. Risks and Uncertainties COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of this unaudited condensed financial statement. The unaudited condensed financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management continues to evaluate the impact of thepandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of this unaudited condensed financial statement. The unaudited condensed financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 6 - Class A Ordinary Shares Subject To Possible Redemption The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 400,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,066,250 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, of which 21,437,500 shares were subject to possible redemption. Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the condensed balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds $ 214,375,000 Less: allocated to Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption Offering costsClass A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (11,866,697 ) Plus: Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount 11,866,697 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 214,375,000 13 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 7 - Shareholders' Equity Preference Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 30, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 30, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 400,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,066,250 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, of which 21,437,500 shares were subject to possible redemption and have been classified as temporary equity (See Note 6). - The Company is authorized to issue 400,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,066,250 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, of which 21,437,500 Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders are entitled to one vote for each share of Class B ordinary shares. On January 21, 2021, 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares were issued to the Company's Sponsor. Of the 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares were subject to forfeiture to the Company for no consideration to the extent that the underwriter's over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part, so that the initial shareholders will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares (excluding the Private Placement Shares) after the Initial Public Offering. The underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option on April 13, 2021, 390,625 Class B ordinary shares were surrendered for no consideration resulting in 5,359,375 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding with no shares subject to forfeiture. - The Company is authorized to issue 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders are entitled to one vote for each share of Class B ordinary shares. On January 21, 2021, 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares were issued to the Company's Sponsor. Of the 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares were subject to forfeiture to the Company for no consideration to the extent that the underwriter's over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part, so that the initial shareholders will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares (excluding the Private Placement Shares) after the Initial Public Offering. The underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option on April 13, 2021, 390,625 Class B ordinary shares were surrendered for no consideration resulting in 5,359,375 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding with no shares subject to forfeiture. Holders of the Class A ordinary shares and holders of the Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders, except as required by law or stock exchange rule; provided that only holders of the Class B ordinary shares have the right to vote on the election of the Company's directors prior to the initial Business Combination. as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Initial Public Offering (excluding the Private Placement Shares), plus (ii) the sum of the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one to one. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on the first business day following the consummation of the initial Business Combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on anbasis, 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Initial Public Offering (excluding the Private Placement Shares), plus (ii) the sum of the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one to one. Note 8 - Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of September 30, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value. Description Quoted

Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Investments held in Trust Account: Money Market Funds $ 214,393,028 - - Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. There were no transfers between levels of the hierarchy for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Level 1 assets include investments in money market funds that invest solely in U.S. government securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value of its investments. 14 Table of Contents TWO NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 9 - Subsequent Events Management has evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred up to the date the unaudited condensed financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, except with respect to the restatements described in Note 2, the Company did not identify and subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the unaudited condensed financial statements. 15 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. References to the "Company," "two" "our," "us" or "we" refer to two. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 10-Q/A includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other SEC filings. This Quarterly Report on Formincludes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other SEC filings. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on January 15, 2021. We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). We are an emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per share. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million (the "Over-Allotment"), and we incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. Our sponsor is two sponsor, a Cayman Islands exempted limited company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for our Initial Public Offering was declared effective April 1, 2021. On April 1, 2021, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the "Public Shares"), at an offering price of $10.00 per Public Share, generating gross proceeds of $200.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $11.1 million (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which $7.0 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (see Note 5). The underwriter was granted aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per share. The Underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and on April 13, 2021 purchased an additional 1,437,500 Class A ordinary shares (the "Additional Shares"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million (the "Over-Allotment"), and we incurred additional offering costs of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting fees. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 600,000 Class A ordinary shares (the "Private Placement Shares"), at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million (see Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment on April 13, 2021, we consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 28,750 Private Placement Shares by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $287,500. 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Over-Allotment, and the Private Placements, $214.4 million ($10.00 per share) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Shares in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account"), located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will invest only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. 16 Table of Contents Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Shares, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that we will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. We must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, we will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay our income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. If we are unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay our income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $1.1 million in cash and working capital of approximately $1.4 million. Our liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through $25,000 paid by the Sponsor to cover certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $81,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 4), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account of $2.5 million (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter). We repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide us Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 5). As of September 30, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that it will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a business combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, we will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial business combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the business combination. COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management continues to evaluate the impact of thepandemic and has concluded that the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Results of Operations Our entire activity since inception up to September 30, 2021, was for our formation and the Initial Public Offering, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, the search for a target for its initial Business Combination. We will not be generating any operating revenues until the closing and completion of our initial Business Combination. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of approximately $212,000, which consisted of approximately $198,000 in general and administrative expenses, $30,000 in administrative expenses - related party, partially offset by approximately $16,000 in income from investments held in Trust Account. 17 Table of Contents For the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of approximately $567,000, which consisted of approximately $525,000 in general and administrative expenses, $60,000 in administrative expenses-related party, partially offset by approximately $18,000 in income from investments held in Trust Account. Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On January 21, 2021, the Sponsor paid $25,000, or approximately $0.004 per share, to cover expenses in consideration for 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the "Founder Shares"). Up to 750,000 Founder Shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the over-allotment option is not exercised in full by the underwriter, so that the Founder Shares will represent 20.0% of our issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On March 8, 2021, the Sponsor transferred 25,000 Founder Shares to each of Michelle Gill, Ryan Petersen and Laura de Petra, and 30,000 Founder Shares to Pierre Lamond. Such shares will not be subject to forfeiture in the event the underwriter's over-allotment is not exercised. 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. The initial shareholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. The underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option on April 13, 2021 and on April 19, 390,625 Class B ordinary shares were surrendered for no consideration resulting in 5,359,375 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding with no shares subject to forfeiture. Private Placement Shares Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the Private Placement of 600,000 Private Placement Shares, at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million. A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement Shares was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment on April 13, 2021, we consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 28,750 Private Placement Shares by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $287,500. The Sponsor and our officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Shares until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Sponsor Loan non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. We borrowed approximately $81,000 under the Note and repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. On January 21, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan us up to $300,000 pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan wasbearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. We borrowed approximately $81,000 under the Note and repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. Working Capital Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay the Working Capital Loans. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into private placement shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of September 30, 2021, we had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. 18 Table of Contents Administrative Support Agreement On March 29, 2021, we entered into an agreement with the Sponsor pursuant to which, commencing on the date our securities were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange, we agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or our liquidation, we will cease paying these monthly fees. During the three months ended September 30, 2021 and the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, we incurred $30,000 and $60,000 in expenses for these services, respectively, which is included in administrative expenses - related party on the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. No amount was due as of September 30, 2021. Contractual Obligations Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares, and Class A ordinary shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders were entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that we register such securities. In addition, these holders will have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. We will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriter was entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per share, or $4.0 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per share, or approximately $7.0 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriter for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option and was entitled to an additional fee of approximately $755,000 (net of a required reimbursement from the underwriter), of which approximately $503,000 was for deferred underwriting commissions fees. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following as our critical accounting policies: Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (our Public Shares) in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. Our Public Shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021, 21,437,500 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Under ASC 480-10S99, we have elected to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying value of the security to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. Effective upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount value. The change in the carrying value of redeemable Class A ordinary shares resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. Investments Held in the Trust Account Our portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When our investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When our investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in income from investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. 19 Table of Contents Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the balance sheet date that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering and that were charged against the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering in April 2021. Net Loss Per Ordinary Share We comply with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." We have two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net loss per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net loss by the weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. At September 30, 2021, we did not have any dilutive securities and other contracts that could potentially be exercised or converted into ordinary shares and then share in our earnings. As a result, diluted net loss per ordinary share is the same as basic net loss per share ordinary for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 15, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Recent Accounting Pronouncements No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. We early adopted the ASU on January 15, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASUDebt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. We early adopted the ASU on January 15, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Our management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statement. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Sheet Arrangements off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K. As of September 30, 2021, we did not have anysheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation JOBS Act non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required forgrowth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required ofgrowth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. 20 Table of Contents Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Ruleof the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer has concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2021, because of a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that our control around the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Class A ordinary shares issued by the Company was not effectively designed or maintained. This material weakness resulted in the misstatement of the Company's balance sheet as of April 1, 2021, and its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, covered by this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer performed additional accounting and financial analyses and other post-closing procedures including consulting with subject matter experts related to the accounting for certain complex features of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants. The Company's management has expended, and will continue to expend, a substantial amount of effort and resources for the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to properly identify and evaluate the appropriate accounting technical pronouncements and other literature for all significant or unusual transactions, we have expanded and will continue to improve these processes to ensure that the nuances of such transactions are effectively evaluated in the context of the increasingly complex accounting standards. PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None. Item 1A. Risk Factors 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Ruleof the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 600,000 Class A ordinary shares (the "Private Placement Shares"), at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million (see Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment on April 13, 2021, we consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 28,750 Private Placement Shares by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $287,500. non-interest bearing and payable on the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of March 31, 2021, the loan balance was approximately $81,000. The Company repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. In connection with the Initial Public Offering, our sponsor had agreed to loan us an aggregate of up to $300,000 pursuant to the Note. This loan isbearing and payable on the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of March 31, 2021, the loan balance was approximately $81,000. The Company repaid the Note in full on April 5, 2021. 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Of the gross proceeds received from the Initial Public Offering and the partial exercise of the option to purchase additional Shares, $214,375,000 was placed in the Trust Account. The net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain proceeds from the Private Placement are invested in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less and in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Ruleunder the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. 21 Table of Contents We paid a total of approximately $4.0 million (net of required reimbursement from the underwriter) in underwriting discounts and commissions related to the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters agreed to defer approximately $7.5 million in underwriting discounts and commissions. Item 3. Defaults upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. Item 6. Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 31.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 31.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document (the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document) 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document. 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document. 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document. 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document. 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101). * These certifications are furnished to the SEC pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and are deemed not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. 22 Table of Contents SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: J anuary 14, 20 22 two By: /s/ Kevin Hartz Name: Kevin Hartz Title: Co-Chief Executive Officer 23 10-Q/A Attachments Original Link

